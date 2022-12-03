We’re at a delicate customer service moment — it’s Irish hospitality’s time to dazzle

I’ve had lots of bad customer service experiences this year. Trying to switch bill providers. An angry tradesman. A chef who stormed off in a huff after twice serving gluten to a coeliac.

If you’ve travelled, or lived, you’ve had them too. Maybe you asked a bot to find a lost bag (a special circle of customer service hell). Or spent hours in a queue with nobody explaining why.

Bad service can be a small or big deal, but it always grates.

Good customer experience does the opposite. It gives me a glow.

I’m thinking of the restaurateur who saw my wife holding a baby when her main course arrived, and offered to cut the meat for her (the baby is now a teenager, but we still remember the moment).

Or the porter who lifted our wheelie cases, and then took an extra second to point them in our direction of travel.

Or the hotel that had no mint tea, but a waiter who took a beat, and said: “There’s some mint in the garden. Let me make one for you?”

You know the feeling. It can come from gut instinct, good training or years of experience. But when someone anticipates your needs, recovers well from a mistake, or exceeds your expectations in a flexible, not-blowing-their-own-trumpet kind of way, magic can happen.

And that, as all good hospitality people know, nudges guests to spend more and spread the word.

Right now, we’re at a delicate customer service moment. The pandemic saw a huge exodus of experienced hospitality staff and the cost of business, and of holidaying, is rising by the day. We all know what can happen when high prices and expectations meet low service standards.

Digital solutions can help. Think of guest apps, mobile keys or menus by QR code. Hilton’s Honours app allows you to check in and choose your room location. Accor hotel guests can make service requests on WhatsApp. Guest analytics, pre-stay emails, you name it. Tourism is awash with tech that can grease the wheels.

What it can’t do is replace the human touch. Frontier Airlines recently dropped its customer service phone lines, for example, relying on online channels. That may work fine for routine queries, but I’ve yet to meet the algorithm that will offer to make mint tea, or the chatbot that can conjure up a personal cocktail based on small talk.

AI has its place. But “I just want to speak to a human” is a phrase we’ll be hearing (and saying) for some time.

Ireland has a deep tradition of hospitality, and overseas visitors regularly cite “the people” as highlights of their trips. Could higher prices, more tech and less-experienced staff see our guest experience become more generic? I hope not. Warmth is one of our unique selling points.

Ireland is not a cheap holiday. Hotels or restaurants can’t control macro-economic factors. But there is one way Irish hospitality can distinguish itself, as Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons puts it: “Dazzle your customers.”

I’ve seen great customer service described as “3D chess”. Deirdre McGlone, formerly of Harvey’s Point, speaks of hospitality as “the spirit of a place”.

Both are about anticipating, active listening and communication, being adaptable and creative, surprising guests without annoying them, exceeding expectations (while also managing them) and seeing complaints as an opportunity.

It’s not easy. But it’s more important than ever.