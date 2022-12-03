| 7.6°C Dublin

We’re at a delicate customer service moment — it’s Irish hospitality’s time to dazzle

Pól Ó Conghaile

I just want to speak to a human” is a phrase we’ll be hearing (and saying) for some time...

I’ve had lots of bad customer service experiences this year. Trying to switch bill providers. An angry tradesman. A chef who stormed off in a huff after twice serving gluten to a coeliac.

If you’ve travelled, or lived, you’ve had them too. Maybe you asked a bot to find a lost bag (a special circle of customer service hell). Or spent hours in a queue with nobody explaining why.

