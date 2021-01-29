Vaccine Passports: Travel's golden ticket, or a short cut to chaos and discrimination?

Will vaccination certificates pave the way for a return to travel? And will Ireland exempt vaccinated passengers from quarantine?

CommonPass hopes to be "a trusted, globally-interoperable platform for people to document their COVID-19 status "

This week, Ireland's travel restrictions got tighter than ever. What's less clear, however, is how they will be loosened.

While most people agree that now is a time to curb non-essential trips, the lack of an exit plan is frustrating not just for holidaymakers, but also for a tourism industry that has, at its peak, employed around a quarter-of-a-million people in Ireland.

Not to mention people who haven't been able to return home, or see family and friends overseas, for almost a year.

As vaccines roll out, the question of whether vaccination certificates could help travel recover has heated up. So what are the issues at play?

Can vaccinated people travel more freely?

Yes, in a small but growing number of cases.

Iceland now exempts travellers with vaccination certs from its border testing and quarantine requirements, for example. The Seychelles is also allowing vaccinated passengers to skip quarantine, as is Romania. Cyprus says it plans to do so from March 1. Last week, over-50s cruise line Saga said it will insist all guests are fully vaccinated this year.

Travel is a mere trickle at the moment, but this small cohort of early adopters provides a tantalising clue as to how a recovery could begin.

Could vaccinations become travel's golden ticket, allowing those of us with jabs to get moving again?

Well, could they?

It's certainly possible. Digital health 'passports' like IATA's Travel Pass, being trialled with Emirates, and the non-profit CommonPass app, piloted with United and Lufthansa, are on the way.

This week, British Airways said it and American Airlines would trial Daon's VeriFLY, which allows people "to combine travel verification documents and Covid-19 test results in one place, ensuring travellers are fully compliant with the entry requirements for their destination before leaving home," the airline said.

"Certified customers will be fast-tracked through the airport where specially designated desks will be available for check in."

Long-haul travellers are used to carrying the 'Yellow Card' and, let's face it, many of us would take a lot more punishment than the prick of a needle if it meant we could get on an airplane again.

However, it's not as simple as that. As Shannon McMahon writes in this excellent summary of the issue, there's a growing debate as to whether vaccination travel certs could work. Private companies like airlines and cruise lines are one thing. But countries? After the travel chaos of the past year, does anyone believe they could co-ordinate such a system?

Clearly, we need to know if vaccinated people can still transmit Covid-19. Destinations need to protect their populations.

But there's also the issue of discrimination. What about those who can't get vaccinated for medical reasons? Or who choose not to?

Vaccine confidence varies widely - in a fascinating piece of research published last week, Tourism Ireland surveyed its main source markets. While 78pc of UK and 82pc of US respondents said they would definitely take a vaccine, the figure dropped to 68pc in Germany and just 45pc in France.

And that's not even starting on countries that may not be able to roll out vaccines as quickly. Is it fair that we can travel, while they can't?

What about Ireland?

As expected, this week's lockdown updates mean travel restrictions will tighten before they loosen. Anyone thinking of a holiday, or non-essential trip overseas, now risks a €500 fine for breaching their 5km limit, must pay up to €190 for PCR tests on the way out and back, and will need to quarantine for at least five days on return, before stumping up for a third test.

This week, the Department of Health told me: "It is not yet understood whether available vaccines prevent vaccinated persons from being infected or transmitting the disease to others. As such, the impact vaccinations will have on travel policies internationally is yet to be determined. The WHO continues to caution governments against introducing immunity passports at this time."

The Irish government will continue to consider travel policy, it added, but implementing the new restrictions are its priority.

As with so much these days, it's wait-and-see for now.

