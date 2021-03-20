The art of getting lost - before we travel again, let's remember how to go off-grid

Did we plan travel too much? There’s a joy in finding the unknown, and lockdown is the perfect time to re-learn how to get lost

Before travel went on pause, had we become too dependent on our phones, on social-media tips and googling on the go?

Did knowing exactly where we were at all times, having all that Wi-Fi and roaming power in our pockets, distract us from engaging with the life in front of our faces?

Reading Hilary Bradt’s account of her 1,000-mile journey in pre-internet Ireland this week, and writing about Belgian company Slow Cabins’s use of secret locations, made me think.

I can’t imagine travel without technology now, and Google Maps and Twitter tips have led me to all kinds of treasure. A year since I was on a plane, however, I wonder if I was too tethered to tech, rushing from pin to pin on my phone rather than slowing down to absorb what I passed along the way.

I thought of a time in the 1990s when I got lost on the Moscow Metro, using phonetic notes I’d written next to the cyrillic alphabet to sound out station names. Figuring it out, and ending up in Red Square, felt intoxicating.

I thought of mix-ups in Marrakech’s maze-like medina — one of which brought me to a cool courtyard café, the other to an icky confrontation (“Big square that way! No tourists in mosque!”).

I remember both more than many pre-planned stops.

By getting lost, I don’t mean putting ourselves in danger, going alone, or hiking blind in the Kerry Mountains. Travellers should of course use common sense. You don’t have to do a Tom Crean or Thoreau on it.

You don’t have to literally get lost. You can go off-grid within a known neighbourhood, or take a new turn in the park. You can investigate that smell of fresh bread, or that flowery lane, even if they aren’t on Instagram.

Walking aimlessly, reacting to what you find and feel, can open up all kinds of new adventures. It’s like flicking through a record store or bookshop, rather than streaming your “discovery” playlist. It’s like stepping away from the same old Twitter or media voices that reflect our views.

Ditching maps, plans and pre-booked slots can make us feel vulnerable, and cedes control, but it introduces serendipity, too.

I write as we’re confined to our 5k, where finding new stuff is a challenge, to say the least. But even within those limits, it’s possible to depart from habitual routes, resist checking the phone or walk out the door without really knowing where you’re going.

Rediscovering the art of getting lost could also help us out this summer, when a flood of staycationers and day-trippers is likely to see crowds thronging the same beauty spots, followed by traffic jams and finger-wagging on social media.

So get lost. Who knows what you’ll find.