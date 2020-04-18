Summer Holiday Q&A: Should I cancel my trip now? What are my rights if I do?

Summer is coming.

In any other year, that would be music to the ears of holidaymakers.

But this isn't any other year. It's 2020, and tens of thousands of Irish summer holiday bookings are next in line for Covid-19's scythe of chaos.

Before coronavirus hit, this was looking like a bumper season, according to Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents' Association (ITAA).

"Agents were reporting a 15-20pc rise on forward summer bookings," he says. "It was looking to be a very, very decent summer, so there are all of those bookings to contend with."

Now, there is a hot mess - planes grounded, cruise ships anchored, cashflow crises and widespread confusion over cancellation and refund policies.

So should customers cancel, rebook or wait and see?

When is travel likely to resume?

That's the $64,000 question.

Nobody knows the answer - not airlines, not tour operators, and least of all holidaymakers. The Irish Government is still advising against all non-essential travel. The planet still feels like it is on pause.

"I'd say airplanes will be ready to go in July, but with countries not opening and quarantines and all sorts of things, with the wind at our back it's probably going to be August or September," Pat Dawson says.

"I can't see it being any earlier."

Ryanair, which has grounded "over 99pc" of its flights, is advertising a September sale with seats from €39.99. It is ready to return "when Covid-19 is defeated, which will hopefully be sooner rather than later," it says.

However, even when airlines are cleared to take off, there will be unprecedented health, safety and consumer confidence issues to contend with.

"The longer this goes on, the more consumers are becoming both more aware and wary of taking unknown risks," says Dermott Jewell of the Consumers' Association of Ireland (CAI).

"They're not sure what to do. And I can understand why. Nobody is."

I've booked and paid for a summer holiday. Will it go ahead?

It's increasingly unlikely.

TUI has cancelled all packages to mid-May, but few in the industry really believe holidays in June and July can escape the impact of coronavirus.

Whatever about your inclination to travel, holidaymakers have no control over when destinations like Spain, France, Italy or the US will re-open.

Until your holiday or flight is cancelled, however, it is presumed to be going ahead. If you cancel before that, you take the financial hit.

I'm anxious about travel. What happens if I cancel now?

The rule of thumb? Don't break the contract.

"If you have a deposit down and you pull out, it's a problem to you as the consumer because you are breaking the contract," the CAI's Dermott Jewell explains.

Cancelling a trip before a tour operator or airline does means you could lose your deposit, some or all of your payment, or pay a cancellation fee.

If you sit tight and wait, however, you will be in a stronger position if and when cancellations do kick in - for refunds, rebooking options and vouchers.

I've paid a deposit; now the balance is due. What should I do?

If you fail to pay the balance, you break your contract and may lose the deposit. Worse, if the trip is cancelled in the future, you will have lost any refund or rebooking options.

One option, if you can afford it, is to pay the balance to keep your package holiday 'live' for now. It will either go ahead, or you will have more rights in the event that it is cancelled.

Another is to speak to your travel agent or tour operator about rescheduling - the ITAA estimates that some 80pc of holidaymakers with bookings in May and June have already changed trips for later in 2020 or 2021, and agents would much rather reschedule than lose a customer.

Dermott Jewell advises asking direct questions. Clearly, nobody knows when travel will resume, but can you negotiate, reach an agreement, extend a date or have the deposit held as a credit note or voucher to use again?

You can also check your travel insurance and credit card options (below).

What's all the fuss about airline refunds?

It's been described as the "wild west of aviation".

Normally, EU Regulation 261/2004 stipulates that when an airline cancels a flight, it must offer passengers the choice between a full refund or a re-routing (see here for a full Q&A on flight cancellations and consumer rights).

But these are not normal times.

Amidst the Covid-19 chaos, airlines have been accused by passengers and travel agents of withholding refunds and offering vouchers instead. We are also aware of readers left waiting as long as a month to receive both refunds and vouchers.

"The EUY261 in seven to ten countries has been torn up," Pat Dawson says, though it's unclear if sanctions will follow, or how regulations may change post-Covid-19.

There is some sympathy for airlines. "If they had to refund now, how many would be left alive?" as Dawson puts it. "The law is the law, but it was made in pre-war times, in a sense."

One thing's for sure. If you cancel your flight, you must accept the airline's terms.

If you wait for a cancellation, you are in a stronger position.

What are Ryanair and Aer Lingus saying?

Both are operating drastically reduced schedules, and are cancelling on a rolling, week-to-week basis - if your flight is for the chop, you can currently expect the airline to contact you a week or two ahead of the departure date.

Where flights are cancelled, Aer Lingus says it will continue to offer refunds or rebookings in line with EU Regulation 261/2004.

For passengers looking to rebook flights themselves, it has waived change fees to May 31 (fare differences may apply), or is offering vouchers for the full value of existing bookings, plus 10pc.

It may take up to a month to receive refunds or vouchers, however, due to "an unprecedented level" of applications, it says.

Ryanair has also waived change fees and has extended a limited flight schedule through April 23, but declined to comment on whether its policy has changed regarding refunds, rebookings or vouchers on cancelled flights.

Why can't my travel agent just refund me?

Travel agents are "the ham in the middle of the sandwich", as Pat Dawson puts it.

"If airlines aren't refunding cash, travel agents can't refund. One follows the other... if every travel agent followed the Package Holiday Directive [and offered refunds], 100pc of them would be closed today."

If the flight portion of your package is still scheduled, or is non-refundable, that makes recouping the cash all the more difficult.

Wait... You mean I'm unlikely to get a cash refund at all?

That's very possible.

"The airline is the bigger portion of it, and the airlines are just giving vouchers," Dawson says.

What's the Government doing about this?

Recognising the "exceptional times", Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has been examining measures like refund vouchers or credit notes that "[do] not materially erode consumer rights".

A co-ordinated European response would be the best solution, he believes.

"We're having ongoing discussions with the Department," Dawson says. "They understand the position of travel agents; they can't close down because somebody else has most of their customers' money."

"There will be a legislation change; we need that," he adds.

"Like airlines, we feel it will go to vouchers. The difference is that travel agents' vouchers will be covered under insolvency legislation... [they] will be bonded.... consumers' money will be protected."

"The sooner we have clarity from everybody's point of view, the better."

If I reschedule my holiday, when should it be?

Many who have already rescheduled summer holidays have looked to do that in August, September and October, Pat Dawson says.

That may appear like a reasonable punt, but who knows what will happen with school holidays, airline schedules or congestion resulting from many people looking to rebook at the same time?

"It's definitely going to be a more expensive time of year," Dermott Jewell adds.

"It's not going to be entirely possible to move everybody to the one period of time... This is the dilemma the industry is facing, they don't realistically know how to manage it.

"At best they can probably push it into next year, but that's quite a challenge too."

What if I booked my flights and accommodation separately?

If your flights are cancelled, your airline should advise you on options for refunds or rebooking (see above). Similarly, if a hotel cancels, it should refund you according to the booking terms.

On the other hand, if you cancel your hotel booking - and it remains open for business - the onus falls back on you. Your cancellation policy may allow you to recoup a deposit, or more, but it will depend on T&Cs.

A strong travel insurance policy (see below) may also be of help.

What if my flight is going ahead, but the government has advised against travel, or the destination is not open to visitors?

Strictly speaking, the airline is within its rights not to refund you. If the flight is operating, its part of the contract can be fulfilled.

In practise, however, you can avail of change fee waivers to reschedule (though bear in mind that you will be liable for any fare difference).

Aer Lingus adds: "If a flight is proceeding as planned and there is a government-issued travel restriction or travel warning, guests should contact their travel insurer to seek a refund in accordance with the terms of their insurance policy."

What will travel insurance cover?

Your first recourse for refunds or re-bookings should be your airline or travel agent.

From there, robust travel insurance policies can provide compensation for money lost on hotels or other bookings, but there needs to be a strong reason - such as a DFA warning against travel.

Insurers won't provide cover if you simply don't want to travel.

In taking out a policy, check that it includes government travel advice changes and 'Travel Disruption' cover (an optional extra) to help recoup from cancellations in events like this, as well as strikes and terror attacks etc.

Also check what its exceptions are for Covid-19 or pandemics.

"The insurance element is probably more key than it's ever been," Dermott Jewell says. "You've got to ensure that you are not only insured to be there and be safe, but that you're insured to get home."

Can my credit card help?

If you booked your flights or holiday using a credit card, you may be able to have pre-paid purchases reimbursed under Section 14 of the Supply of Goods and Services Act, but terms & conditions will apply.

As a rule, credit cards tend to offer more protections than debit cards.

