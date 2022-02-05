| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sleeper trains – can Europe’s no-frills night trains become the Ryanair of rail travel?

A sleeper train revival in Europe coincides with renewed interest in slow and sustainable travel

On board Austria's Nightjet. Photo: OBB/Harald Eisenberger Expand
Austria's Nightjet. Copyright: OBB/Harald Eisenberger Expand
First class on Sweden's night train. Photo: sj.se Expand
Great Western Railway's Night Riviera during Cornish Pasty Week Expand
Managing Director of the Caledonian Sleeper Ryan Flaherty in one of the accessible double cabins (Jeff Holmes/PA) Expand

Close

On board Austria's Nightjet. Photo: OBB/Harald Eisenberger

On board Austria's Nightjet. Photo: OBB/Harald Eisenberger

Austria's Nightjet. Copyright: OBB/Harald Eisenberger

Austria's Nightjet. Copyright: OBB/Harald Eisenberger

First class on Sweden's night train. Photo: sj.se

First class on Sweden's night train. Photo: sj.se

Great Western Railway's Night Riviera during Cornish Pasty Week

Great Western Railway's Night Riviera during Cornish Pasty Week

Managing Director of the Caledonian Sleeper Ryan Flaherty in one of the accessible double cabins (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Managing Director of the Caledonian Sleeper Ryan Flaherty in one of the accessible double cabins (Jeff Holmes/PA)

/

On board Austria's Nightjet. Photo: OBB/Harald Eisenberger

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

Think of sleeper trains, and luxury springs to mind — romantic routes like the Orient Express or Royal Scotsman.

But overnight rail journeys don’t have to cost the earth.

Most Watched

Privacy