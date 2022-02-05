Sleeper trains – can Europe’s no-frills night trains become the Ryanair of rail travel?

Think of sleeper trains, and luxury springs to mind — romantic routes like the Orient Express or Royal Scotsman.

But overnight rail journeys don’t have to cost the earth.

In fact, a sleeper train revival in Europe is combining with renewed interest in slow and sustainable travel to provide beds and journeys from as little as €49.

Think basic hotels on rails, with stunning views and a choice of seats, couchettes (that convert to bunks) or sleeper compartments with compact beds and bathrooms.

Austria's Nightjet. Copyright: OBB/Harald Eisenberger

Austria's Nightjet. Copyright: OBB/Harald Eisenberger

They can save you the cost of accommodation, drop you off in city centres rather than remote airports, and come with showers, loos, WiFi and even breakfast.

Some have compared the new arrivals and no-frills approach to Ryanair’s era-defining disruption of air travel.

Austria’s Nightjet (above) is one example.It launched in 2016, linking hubs in Italy, Germany, Belgium and beyond. A new route from Paris to Salzburg and Vienna commenced last December, and a fresh generation of trains will hit the tracks in 2023 (standard and deluxe cabins will have their own toilets and showers).

Couchette fares start from €49, sleepers from €89, and another route from Zurich to Rome will launch this December (nightjet.com).

In the UK, the Caledonian Sleeper (sleeper.scot) got a revamp in 2019, and its London to Scotland sleeper options include double beds from £345 for two.

Great Western Railway's Night Riviera during Cornish Pasty Week

Great Western Railway's Night Riviera during Cornish Pasty Week

Less well-known is the Great Western Railway’s Night Riviera Sleeper (gwr.com), which runs overnight services between London, Devon and Cornwall.

Berths start from £60pp (based on two sharing) in addition to seat tickets, and include use of showers and the First Class lounge in Paddington, as well as breakfast onboard. Each train also has one accessible cabin, with an accessible loo next to it.

France has its Intercités de Nuit overnight trains; Italy a network of overnight services such as Rome to Sicily, which includes a 40-minute ferry trip across the Straits of Messina — the train is actually carried on-board.

First class on Sweden's night train. Photo: sj.se

First class on Sweden's night train. Photo: sj.se

Fancy a more northerly night train? Sweden’s state rail company SJ plans to expand its overnight services with a new route between Stockholm and Hamburg this year.

SJ EuroNight “will be part of the network of European night trains which, after many years of decline, is now growing and becoming increasingly popular,” it says.

Elsewhere, European Sleeper is a new Dutch-Belgian initiative working with RegioJet on a sleeper route leaving Brussels at 7pm and travelling through Amsterdam and Berlin to arrive in Prague at 10am.

Coffee, breakfast and WiFi are included in the price; it aims to launch this summer.

Yet another night train operator, French start-up Midnight Trains, hopes to debut in 2024. “It’s time to retire the short-haul flight,” it says.

The fresh urgency of climate change, together with Covid’s upending of travel habits, may signal that there is more to rail’s revival than romance and nostalgia.

It could be part of a more sustainable future, too.