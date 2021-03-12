May could be a game-changing month for travel as 'vaccine corridors' redraw holiday map

"We are more than optimistic."

That was the note struck by Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis this week, as he declared his country ready to welcome visitors back, with proof of vaccination, a negative test or a positive antibody test, from May 14.

After several waves, millions of cases and over a year of Covid-19, the prospect of sun holidays in May feels ambitious, to say the least. But Greece's tourism industry has been devastated, and it's not the only country desperate for visitors to return.

As vaccines roll out, the race to reboot travel is on. The EU is discussing a 'Digital Green Pass' in the hope of standardising a reopening, but some tourism-dependent states are already going their own way - and they provide tantalising clues as to how vaccinations could redraw our holiday map.

Greece and Spain have talked about bilateral deals with the UK, where over 22.5m adults have received the first dose of a vaccine. People living in England could be permitted to take foreign holidays from May 17, under Boris Johnson’s road map, and May is also a month during which Cyprus says it will welcome vaccinated Britons and Royal Caribbean plans "fully vaccinated" cruises between Israel, Cyprus and Greece. Those three countries plan to allow each others' vaccinated to travel freely this summer, incidentally.

Suddenly, a brave new world of travel bubbles seems possible.

"Ne'er cast a clout til May is out," is the old proverb, but pent-up punters, particularly those who have been vaccinated, are champing at the bit. Ryanair this week announced the launch of a "Covid-19 Travel Wallet", predicting the return of holiday travel in the months ahead.

Before our eyes, the prospect of a whole new holiday map is emerging, based on travel corridors between destinations with coronavirus under similar levels of control, who recognise each other's vaccination certificates, and/or who agree testing regimes.

But how will holidaymakers navigate these travel or vaccine corridors? And what happens countries whose vaccination programmes lag behind? Last year's travel chaos could look like a walk in the park compared with what's coming.

What does all of this mean for Ireland?

Our slower pace of vaccine rollout doesn't bode well for summer holidays overseas. Remember, for travel to take place, destinations at both ends need to unlock. Ireland is taking a wait-and-see approach on vaccine passports (there is no scientific consensus, as of yet, on whether vaccines reduce transmission), and remains firmly focused on locking travel down rather than opening it up. Next week, we expect to see the first quarantine hotels open for "guests", and the country was so badly stung by the Christmas surge that any reopening of travel - even for vaccinated people - is likely to be extremely cautious.

We still have no idea when we can get our hair cut, or visit someone else's garden, after all. At this point, I still can't see any significant level of holidaying to or from Ireland this summer.

Autumn, however, could be a different story.

If most of Ireland and Northern Ireland's adults are vaccinated by September, and coronavirus remains under control (that's a big "if"), the pressure to start rebooting travel will be on. Could winter sun corridors open between Ireland and destinations with established air routes and package markets - the Canaries, Portugal, Spain or the Balearics, for example?

It's certainly possible.

But yes, we have been here before. Travel corridors, bubbles, green lists and traffic light systems were all debated, painstakingly assembled and swiftly overtaken by events last year. We've seen how virus hotspots can rapidly shift, it's possible that variants could dodge vaccines (though vaccines can evolve to counter that, too), and we really have no way of knowing how the next loosening of lockdowns around Europe will go.

Vaccine passports have been touted as a silver bullet, but signs are growing that they may form part of a solution, rather than the solution itself.

By mid-March, for example, the Seychelles expects to have most of its adults vaccinated, and says it will open to all travellers, vaccinated or not, provided they carry a negative PCR test result. Greece also says it will welcome visitors with negative test results or who can show that they have coronavirus antibodies. The EU has said its 'Digital Green Pass' will note vaccination status, test results and whether someone has recovered from Covid-19.

Travel in a time of Covid-19 may well involve a combination of all of these things.

Greece's roadmap, which also includes random rapid tests on arrival, enhanced health measures and mandatory mask-wearing throughout the travel journey and in public spaces, "could reopen the door to a bumper summer of travel for sun-starved holidaymakers," said Gloria Guevara, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council.

“It also lays out the pathway which other countries could follow, in a bid to kickstart safe travel and help revive their own stricken economies."

A final thought. Is there a future opportunity for experts who can help holidaymakers cut through the confusion, provide up-to-date advice, and offer the flexibility to change if things go wrong?

We already have a name for them: Travel agents.

