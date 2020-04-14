Looking up in lockdown: 10 stargazing tips for binoculars, telescope or the naked eye

"We are all in the gutter," Oscar Wilde once wrote. "But some of us are looking at the stars."

Today, it feels like we're all in lockdown. But one thing we can do (if the weather co-operates, of course), is look up.

April 19-26 is International Dark Sky Week, a weeklong celebration of the night organised by the International Dark Sky Association, a US-based non-profit working to protect the nighttime environment.

Though its origins are less clear, today (April 14) is also 'Look Up at the Sky Day', another excuse to swap the screens for spotting stars and planets like Venus, which is now well-placed for viewing from Ireland.

"With Ireland currently enjoying less light-polluted skies, and everyone encouraged to stay at home, now is a good time to look up, reflect and be inspired by the night sky," says Fiona Cunningham of Tourism NI.

Ireland has two internationally-recognised 'dark sky places' - Co Mayo's Dark Sky Park and West Kerry's Dark Sky Reserve - and this spring was to have seen a dedicated dark sky attraction launch in Northern Ireland - complete with touch screens, VR and a 14-inch LX600 Meade telescope.

Due to Covid-19, however, the unveiling of the OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, at the foot of the Sperrin Mountains, is postponed to autumn.

Until then, the Co Tyrone team has shared some of its top stargazing tips (below) honed in Davagh Forest - whether budding astronomers are using a telescope, binoculars or the naked eye.

Expand Close Kerry International Dark-Sky Reserve. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kerry International Dark-Sky Reserve. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

You may even see a silver lining to the coronavirus cloud.

"It's something many of us would have missed due to our busy and hectic lifestyles," Cunningham says.

1. Reduce Artificial Light

For stargazing, you want as little as little artificial light as possible, so make sure no outside lights are on, and draw curtains or close blinds on any rooms which are lit inside. If your neighbours have lights on or streetlights you can’t control, try to face away from them so the light isn’t shining directly into your eyes.

2. Let your eyes dark-adapt

If you go straight out from a brightly lit room, you’ll see very little at first! It takes about five minutes for the first stage of dark adaptation to occur in your eyes, but it can take up to 30 minutes for your eyes to slowly adapt fully.

3. Red light for safety

You may need some light for your own safety. If possible, only use a red light such as a bicycle rear light or improvise with some red transparent or translucent paper over a small ordinary torch. A red light does not affect your vision as much as a white light.

4. Get comfortable

Looking up at a high angle can strain your neck, so get comfortable on a reclining garden char or lounger. This will also lower your eyes closer to the ground giving you a better chance of being shielded from stray lights. It will also reduce the effects of any wine that may be blowing.

5. Stay warm

Expand Close Dark skies at Davagh Forest, Co Tyrone / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dark skies at Davagh Forest, Co Tyrone

Not just for your comfort and safety, but because your eyes and brain do not function efficiently in extreme cold. So, wrap up warm, particularly head, hands and feet. If you’re using binoculars, your hands well get very cold after holding them for a while, therefore wear warm gloves.

6. Beware of dew

If you’re using a telescope, beware of dew forming on the front lens and take precautions when wiping it away. Only ever use a clean piece of kitchen roll that hasn’t been exposed to the air at all. Do not use a regular piece of cloth as this could make the surface dirty or even scratch it with tiny bits of dust. Pointing the telescope downwards to the ground for 5 – 10 minutes should also clear it. Prevention is the best cure so use a dew shield if you have one or make a custom one yourself.

7. Align your finder

If your telescope has a finder (a small separate telescope with a wider field of view, or a ‘red dot’ finder), align it before you start observing! To do this, put your lowest power, widest field of view eyepiece in the main telescope and point it at something distant and easily identifiable such as a top of a tree of mast. Move the telescope to centre that in the eyepiece, and clamp the telescope so that it can’t move. Then adjust the finder so that the same object is in the centre of its field of view, on the cross hairs, or on the red dot. Do NOT do that in reverse order – it doesn’t work!

8. Start with the brightest

It is always best to start with a really bright star or plant. This should show up even if the telescope if slightly out of focus. You can then focus the image to as small and sharp a point as possible and it will be right and ready for looking at faint objects too.

9. Prepare to start again

At the end of your observing session, put your lowest power/widest field eyepiece in the telescope and focus it as sharply as possible. It will then be in focus for your first look the next time you use it.

10. Dry off

Finally, when you bring telescope or binoculars back into a warm room after an observing session, dew will often condense on the cold surface. Leave the dew to dry off naturally before putting the instrument away.

Sign up for our free travel newsletter!

Like what you're reading? Subscribe now to our free travel newsletter. 'Travel Insider' is written by our award-winning Travel Editor, Pól Ó Conghaile.

Online Editors