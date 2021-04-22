‘It will be a shotgun start’ – could sun holidays really be possible this summer?

“It will be a shotgun start when this thing opens, that’s for sure,” Pat Dawson said.

The CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association was reacting to the changing mood music around travel. In the space of a few days, it seemed, we had gone from full demonisation to sweet hints that summer holidays could be possible, after all.

"It’s the first time the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and ministers are talking about some sort of a summer,” he said, navigating the latest twist of a pandemic rollercoaster the travel industry has been riding for almost 14 months.

Any travel will be governed by the EU-wide Digital Green Certificates expected to arrive in June, it is believed. So is it finally time to dig those togs out of the hot press and see if the bikinis still fit?

Not quite, Dawson cautioned. There is clearly pent-up demand for travel, but customers and travel agents are still reeling from the stop-start chaos of last year, and he sees late August or September as a more realistic time for any significant return.

As to whether we should think about booking, "I'd wait at least another month,” he says. “We just don’t want another 2020.”

So what exactly would need to happen for overseas holidays, or indeed inbound tourism, to restart? What would it take to begin hearing American accents in Killarney, or hold a cool cerveza on a Spanish beach?

Firstly, the obvious – vaccination progress needs to continue, and "scariants” to remain in check.

Alongside that, we need a plan. Mixed messages have plagued us throughout the pandemic, and it’s hard to see the latest sweet talk as anything else. None of this can be taken seriously without an exit strategy outlining how Ireland will unlock.

Government is understandably loath to talk dates. But a plan can be based on vaccination targets, variant containment, and a commitment to the Digital Green Certificate, the EU traffic light system, and more affordable travel testing.

Travel is not a switch that can be flicked overnight. Punters need a plan to get a sense of what holidays will involve, what red tape they will require to jet off again, and when they can book with confidence. Airlines need a plan to get match-fit, ready operations, decide on routes and sort out staffing. Tour operators need to know what holidays are possible to package. All need to know how (and when) Ireland’s travel restrictions, fines and quarantine hotels will unlock.

The EU’s Digital Green Certificate may be available by June, theoretically allowing people to to show that they have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have coronavirus antibodies.

But this will not appear magically on your smartphone. Member states need to agree to using it, connect to national health record systems, make it operational and sell us on its security and privacy.

That will also take time.

Ireland also needs to re-engage with the EU's ‘traffic light’ system. ‘Green’ destinations are straightforward, but what rules will we put in place for arrivals (and returns) from countries listed as 'orange’, 'red’ or ‘deep red’?

What about the cost of testing? While visitors to Cyprus can take a €30 PCR test at the airport, prices here range from €89 with next-day results. That could theoretically add €712 to the cost of a holiday for a family of four.

Could antigen testing play a role? That needs to be sorted, too.

Countries like Greece, Portugal and Malta are all gearing up to open in May or June, but a huge amount will depend on things going well when they do. We’ve seen a lot of openings and closings in the past year.

All eyes will be on what happens when the UK permits overseas holidays from May 17.

Then there is the normal travel checklist. When will the Passport Office reopen and how long will renewals take? Is your travel insurance appropriate for this Brave New World? What about cancellation policies?

While it's great to see travel finally being talked about with optimism, it’s hard to see how all of this could be worked out in time for summer holidays. More likely, I think, is a gradual return to travel among vaccinated people or those without family ties or health issues in late summer or autumn, accompanied by a big rush to book for the months and year ahead for the rest of us.

"I think it will be very busy when it opens up,” Dawson says.

But first, we need that plan.