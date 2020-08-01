| 15.5°C Dublin

Irish tourism pulled off a stunning reopening - now it must stamp out Covid inconsistencies

Pól Ó Conghaile

Consistency is now needed on safety, social distancing and face coverings if we are to avoid a staycation slump when schools return, our Travel Editor argues

New normal: A restaurant in Belgium uses perspex barriers for social distancing Expand

No plan survives contact with the enemy, as the old war cliché goes.

Now, over a month since Irish tourism began reopening, we're getting a view of how Fáilte Ireland's Covid-19 guidelines are holding up. The messy reality of daytrips, staycations and dining out in a pandemic is on full display.

It's been brilliant and baffling, reaffirming and unnerving.

