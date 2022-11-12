Ireland’s newest travel company is aiming at luxury, big trips and the personal touch

This may seem like a strange time to launch a travel company.

Covid thumped the holiday industry, a summer of chaos followed, and winter brings worries about rising prices and recession.

For Irish women Mary McKenna and Lorraine Quinn, however, the timing feels just right. This week, the pair launched The Travel Suite (thetravelsuite.ie), a new company specialising in luxury holidays, cruises, group travel and premium-class flights.

It’s been a while since I wrote about a travel business opening rather than closing, but they’re confident that a healthy, high-end market exists for the “concierge service” and little black books they bring.

“We want to offer something different; something you can’t buy off a shelf or web page,” Quinn says.

It’s not a mass-market play. Their customers will typically spend thousands, seeking experts to plan and deliver high-value honeymoons, bucket-list trips, special-occasion holidays (“the zeroes; the milestones”) and any premium travel product you can think of — from business-class flights to wellness experiences, private tours and pricey resorts.

Recession fears are real, but so are signs of a luxury-travel rebound. Think of Adare Manor’s lead-in rates (€950 this month, if you’re asking), or the scarcity of 2023 tee times on Ireland’s top golf courses and business-class flights over Christmas.

This summer, a report from US consulting firm Global Market Insights Inc forecast that luxury tourism would reach a record value of $82bn by 2030.

I think lots of factors are playing into this, from “revenge travel” to remote working and wealthy holidaymakers seeking post-pandemic exclusivity or experiences that can’t be found in a guide book.

Be they families, couples or businesspeople, these clients are “unaffected by recession”, as Quinn puts it. “Few requests are out of reach.”

Both women are confident that enough such potential customers live in Ireland to sustain a new luxury travel company. McKenna has 27 years’ experience running Tour America, while Quinn has spearheaded brands like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara in Ireland. They’re alert to the economic situation, but they’ve come through numerous crises, too (from 9/11 to Covid).

“With this pandemic, there is definitely a massive pent-up demand,” Quinn says. “People want to go on nice big holidays... We think that market will continue to travel.”

When I spoke to The Travel Suite’s MD, she was on her way back from a recce in Spain; McKenna was in Miami. They’re recruiting six ‘travel designers’, building partnerships with luxury hotels, resorts and airlines, and plan to open a shop in Milltown, Co Dublin, soon too. Expect elements of outfits like Abercrombie & Kent, Black Tomato, Elegant Resorts and Trailfinders, with bespoke support from planning to the in-destination experience.

But most of all, it’s about personalisation.

“The trend we’re seeing is that people want something unique, something memorable,” Quinn says.

“Luxury travel is different for different people. Some don’t like the fussiness or the formality; others like small elements of it. So it’s about finding what that element is for each guest and making that unique.”