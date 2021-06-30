Indoor dining domino effect will ripple far beyond pubs and restaurants, adding to staycation frustration

Delaying indoor hospitality and developing vaccine passes for diners and drinkers will buy Ireland time to fight the Delta variant, we’re told.

The ripple effect will be seen in lower infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

But delays and ripple effects work in other ways too.

Every extra week that restaurants and pubs remain shut deepens the cut to tourism, prolongs the recovery and effects everybody from the taxman to food producers and frustrated staycationers queuing for takeaways and loos.

Think of home holidaymakers. Hotels are open, but we all know there's a lot more to holidays than hotels. Would you be more or less likely to book now that you know indoor pubs and restaurants remain closed?

“B&Bs and guesthouses rely on local restaurants and pubs to look after their guests in the evening,” says Niall Hughes of Sea View House in Doolin, Co Clare. “With only outdoor dining, people are less likely to stay in places like Dingle and Doolin. Booking levels in this sector nationally are at an all-time low and it's hard now to see them increasing unless we have a very dry summer.”

Already, several people have said to me, only half-jokingly, that they are more likely to look at holidaying overseas after travel restrictions change on July 19. Eating and drinking in comfortable, atmospheric spaces are key to our holidays – and that's possible, albeit with restrictions, throughout Europe.

It's also possible just up the road in Northern Ireland.

Think about the seat numbers. Outdoor dining and drinking is a treat, but offers only a fraction of the seats and tables. That means less business for producers and suppliers. It also means far less availability for staycationers.

"We can’t cope, are under pressure,” Mairéad Ó Hagan Anderson of Killybegs Seafood Shack and Anderson’s Boathouse Restaurant in Co Donegal tweeted last night, highlighting the stress boiling up for restaurants and pubs offering outdoor and takeaway service in areas where choices are limited.

Being busy is a good complaint, she is keen to point out, but a wider reopening was looked forward to as “a reprieve... I can breathe when I know that there are more options around for people.”

Behind the scenes, restaurants are already juggling health and safety guidelines, Brexit, staffing, packaging and supply issues. “99.9pc of customers are reasonable,” she adds, but lines and waits can obviously be frustrating for all. She's pleading for understanding, but it’s not always forthcoming.

“I had a woman practically scream at me on Sunday.”

Think about the traffic jams, the piles of rubbish on beaches, the anti-social issues. Indoor dining and drinking also have a little-discussed role in absorbing so much of this – safely looking after people, providing facilities, supervision and dealing with waste. Now that's on pause, too.

Think about overseas visitors, who may come trickling back after July 19. They're looking at a country that does not know how or when its famous pubs and restaurants will reopen, and whose plans change at a moment’s notice. If unvaccinated, for whatever reason, they will be allowed to travel with a Digital Covid Certificate showing a negative PCR test result, but will be refused entry to eat or drink indoors in Ireland.

Why would they not choose to go somewhere else?

Finally, think of the staff. Hotels and restaurants are already at the pin of their collars trying to attract and retain good staff – chefs in particular. Not having enough people, and stressing to recruit and train them, only adds to the pressure. Inevitably, that impacts customer service.

Traditionally, seasonal hospitality is largely staffed by younger people. But it looks like they will now be asked to work without being vaccinated, in places they will be unable to visit as customers.

For Ireland to recover its overseas visitors, tourism and hospitality need to be an inspiring and reliable career choice that attracts the best people. But the star chefs, managers and entrepreneurs of the future have spent 15 months watching hospitality open and close, often with little notice. They are already at the back of the queue for vaccinations and housing. Surely some of them are asking: why do this?

Ireland's tourism and hospitality businesses are grateful for the State supports that have kept their businesses alive. They have families and want public health to come first. Nobody envies the Government its impossible choices.

But "summer is lost” is not just a soundbite. Staycationers can in no way make up for overseas visitors – who traditionally account for around 75pc of Ireland’s tourism economy. Ireland’s summer outdoors feels great, but let's not kid ourselves about the weather. Anyone who’s felt a chill wind blow down Oliver Plunkett Street, or the rain fall on Temple Bar, knows this can only ever be a part of our hospitality experience.

Staycations drop off dramatically in September, when people go back to work and school. It’s a cliff, and now indoor restaurants and pubs may only have a few weeks of opening before they head over the edge.

This all feels like a domino too far.