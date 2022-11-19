Hip Hoxton set to replace Dublin’s Central Hotel with ‘open-house’ concept

Have you heard of The Hoxton?

If not, you soon will. One of Europe’s hippest hotel brands, and one that can genuinely claim to be a hospitality game changer, is opening in Dublin in 2024.

The location couldn’t be sweeter. Dublin’s Hoxton will take the place of the old Central Hotel, which occupies a chunk of the city block between Exchequer Street, Dame Court and South Great George’s Street. It will have 129 rooms, retain the much-loved first-floor Library Bar, and introduce a late-night music venue, which it dubs “an exciting first for the Hoxton brand”.

As a travel geek, I’ve followed Hoxton’s “open-house” concept since it transformed a Shoreditch car park into its first hotel in 2006. Developed by lifestyle hospitality giant Ennismore (its brands include Gleneagles, Mama Shelter and Mondrian, among others), Hoxton was an early runner of many hotel concepts we now take for granted.

Expand Close The Seabird restaurant at The Hoxton Southwark / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Seabird restaurant at The Hoxton Southwark

Think of social lobby spaces, casually dressed staff, cashless payments, all-day menus, compact-yet-smartly-designed rooms, neighbourhood guides and community engagement that can stretch from food and cocktail menus to exhibitions of local artists.

You can feel its influence widely, not least in the Press Up Group’s Dean hotels.

So what can we expect from its first Irish edition?

An open lobby, for starters — a big change from the Central Hotel’s reception space, where you barely had room to swing a suitcase.

Three new entrances will allow “flowing connectivity” through the hotel between streets, I’m told, and the ground floor will also feature a main restaurant, lobby bar and a cafe that segues into a wine bar by night.

Read More

Design is by award-winning Irish interior designer Bryan O’Sullivan, who worked with John and Francis Brennan on their opulent revamp of the Park Hotel Kenmare, and overseen by Ennismore’s in-house design team, AIME Studios.

Expand Close A bedroom at The Hoxton Brussels / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A bedroom at The Hoxton Brussels

As well as retaining the former Library Bar, the scope of the renovations includes The Globe (whose current operators will continue to run it as a late bar with DJ, Ennismore says), Rí-Rá’s nightclub and The Exchequer bar.

“The concept for the nightclub will evolve, while staying true to the spirit of the original space and wider legacy of the nightclubs which once dotted this area of the city,” I’m told.

Surprisingly, there will be no rooftop element.

The Hoxton comes to Dublin at a tricky time. Tourism chiefs say new room stock is necessary and hotels like this provide jobs and business for everything from construction workers to food and drink suppliers.

Expand Close Dublin's Central Hotel in October 2022 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin's Central Hotel in October 2022

But it’s also true that many Dubliners feel hotels charge exorbitant rates, and that their development is a driver of the city’s housing and rental crises, which is replacing cultural spaces and communities with generic, less liveable areas.

Hoxton says it wants to create “a destination in Dublin” through cultural partnerships, local collaborators and an open-lobby policy in the neighbourhood. “Our approach to hospitality is that of an ecosystem, whereby everything under our roof supports each other.”

That theory can expect to be tested here.