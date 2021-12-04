Hassle and uncertainty now dominate travel, but hope can take off too

Last Sunday, I was on the 19.25 flight from Dublin to Cologne.

The plane took off in a westerly direction, circling back over the city lights. Looking down, I could trace the course of the Liffey, make out the bridges crossing it and the headlights of cars crossing them, and see the tilting glass atrium of the Convention Centre.

We flew out over the docklands, past the teardrop-shaped shadow of Howth, and on over the blackness of the Irish Sea.

I love flying at night. Dublin sparkled like a set of Christmas lights, and I was leaving one world behind, headed towards another in the darkness out front. I was glued to the window like a child on a first flight.

Half an hour earlier, things felt different. Shock news of the Omicron variant had returned chaos to travel. Countries were scrambling to close off not just from southern Africa, but in cases like Israel, Morocco and Japan, the whole world.

It was déjà vu all over again, reminding me of the edginess of earlier acts in this interminable pandemic, when nobody could plan past the six o’clock news.

Getting as far as the plane was hassle. I had my Covid cert. I filled out Germany’s registration form for high-risk countries. I was on alert for sniffles and sore throats at home, taking an antigen test before leaving. I stressed about soaring infection rates in Germany and Ireland, and the inevitable arrival of Omicron in Europe.

It took 35 minutes to get through security in the cramped, low-ceilinged end of Dublin Airport’s T1. I felt hot and bothered.

Sanitisers, masks and social distancing decals were everywhere. I see my risk of catching Covid-19 on a plane as fairly small, thanks to Covid certs, masks and high-efficiency air filtration, but it’s easy to see how the virus could be a passenger, and how our ultra-connected world has accelerated its spread.

After landing in Germany, there would be a text from Die Bundesregierung (Federal Government) warning me to follow rules on tests and quarantine. Armed police would inspect our forms. The glut of new rules and restrictions reminded me of the changes travellers navigated after 9/11. Relaxing, it ain’t.

By the time I boarded my flight in Dublin, I was fatigued and downhearted. Getting to that window seat was gruelling; it felt like the annoyance and uncertainty had taken the joy out of travel. Instead of being excited about my trip, I was anxious about staying safe, having my documentation in order, and wondering whether restrictions in Germany would take the fun out of my visit.

By now, travel was supposed to have been back with a vengeance; catch-up consumers had hoped to be making up for lost holidays. But the chaos continues, gumming everything up.

Then my flight took off. I was swept up by the lights of Dublin. The journey was smooth; my passage through Cologne airport turned out to be relatively straightforward. I was soon in a taxi, gliding over the Rhine, with the twin spires of Kölner Dom rising in the distance.

The old adrenaline began to fizz.