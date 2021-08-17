With overseas holidays possible again, some people are fishing out their passports only to find that they have expired, or are about to.

The pandemic has gone on for over 18 months, after all, and many of us have not taken a trip abroad since the summer of 2019. That’s two years, and children’s passports are only valid for five.

Now, the Passport Service is facing a backlog of some 95,000 applications, and fielding around 5,000 calls a week since travel restrictions eased. The issue has made it to Liveline, and some families have even had to forgo or cancel holiday arrangements.

So how did we get here, and what happens next?

What’s the problem?

The Passport Service is struggling to deal with pent-up demand alongside a backlog of some 95,000 applications, resulting in reports of delays, frustration and even missed holidays as people wait for documents to be returned.

Why is this happening?

A backlog built up during the pandemic, when some staff were unable to work as normal, and others were temporarily reassigned to other roles – such as contact tracing for the HSE or assisting the Department of Social Protection to process Covid-19 benefits.

The Passport Service was designated an essential service on April 29, but the backlog has been exacerbated by staff shortages, a rise in overseas applications since Brexit and a fresh wave of demand since non-essential travel resumed on July 19. Some 103,083 passports were issued last month alone.

The problems are being addressed, with 80 staff added since May and many working extra hours, but a shortfall remains. The issue has been compounded by Covid and social distancing work requirements.

So what are the turnaround times?

“Simple adult renewals” submitted online are being returned within 10 working days, the Passport Service says, with online child renewals processed within 15 working days, provided all of the supporting documents are correct.

That’s not always the case – in fact, some 43,000 applications are being held up because the documentation is incomplete, the service says.

What about applying by post?

Paper applications through An Post’s Passport Express are much slower, with an estimated turnaround of eight weeks.

This is not “a service guarantee”, the Passport Service adds.

First-time applications are also taking around eight weeks, whether they are made online or by post, the service says, due to the complexity involved in verifying documents and identities.

How long will the backlog take to clear?

The Passport Service is unable to answer this.

Previously, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said it could be worked through “within weeks”. But the service continues to deal with peak demand of up to 22,000 new applications every week.

Pat Dawson of the Irish Travel Agents Association has said “it will take months to clear”, and that an overwhelmed system will not only result in holiday disappointments, but slow the recovery of the travel sector.

I’ve booked a holiday, but my passport is out of date. What should I do?

The Passport Service is advising people not to book flights or holidays without a valid passport.

If you have an emergency or need to travel urgently, you can contact the Customer Service Hub at 01 671-1633 or online here. You cannot get an emergency or temporary passport using Passport Online.

Phone lines are open from 9am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday. If you live overseas, the advice is to contact your local Irish embassy.

Is it worth applying for a passport now?

It depends on whether you are applying for a first passport, or a renewal – or whether the application is for yourself or a child. The first stop with an application should be online at dfa.ie/passports.

Check your eligibility, what supporting documentation you need, and pay close attention to details such as the photo guidelines (you should not smile, for example, and uploaded JPEG files have size rules and cannot be selfies). An incomplete application can delay the process by weeks.

If you have no plans to travel, there's no rush. But it pays to be aware of your expiry date, and to renew well in advance. Many Asian countries, as well as others like Turkey and Dubai, require six months validity. Make a note in your diary as to when your (and your child’s) passport expires.

How much does it cost to renew or apply for a passport?

Standard adult passports cost €75 online, with a €20 fee for children.

The postal fees are €80 and €30 respectively, with an additional administrative fee for handling and delivery of €9.50.

Passport Cards, which can be used in Europe and have a five-year life, cost €35, but you can buy passport book and card bundles from €100.

I’ve made a postal application. Can I scrap that and apply online?

No. Once you have made a paper based application, “it cannot normally be expedited and we cannot return your supporting documents to you”, the Passport Service says.

Are Passport offices open? Should I chance calling in?

No. The Public Offices in Dublin and Cork are closed. “This is to allow us to have all our staff work on processing passport applications,” the Passport Service says. It requests people not to attend, and does not offer a passport collection facility.



