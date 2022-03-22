| 13.8°C Dublin

Explainer: I want to book summer holidays, but what happens if I get Covid?

Many are looking forward to a sun holiday abroad. Stock image.
Many are looking forward to a sun holiday abroad. Stock image.

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

IT COULD happen to a Taoiseach. There you are, on the trip of a lifetime, when Covid strikes. Suddenly, a well-deserved holiday or overseas adventure turns into a spell of isolation.

Or worse, a pre-departure test result scuppers the trip entirely.

