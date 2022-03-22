Explainer: I want to book summer holidays, but what happens if I get Covid?

IT COULD happen to a Taoiseach. There you are, on the trip of a lifetime, when Covid strikes. Suddenly, a well-deserved holiday or overseas adventure turns into a spell of isolation.

Or worse, a pre-departure test result scuppers the trip entirely.

But does that have to be the case? If you have booked a summer holiday and Covid strikes, will that leave you stuck overseas or unable to travel?

Here are the key things to think about before you book.

Could Covid disrupt our holidays?

Travel overseas is arguably easier now than at any time in the pandemic. Several countries, including Ireland, have eliminated all Covid travel restrictions.

However, Covid has made a habit of wrecking the best-laid plans. The latest twist comes with the BA.2 variant, which has contributed to rising case numbers.

Vaccination offers enormous protection against serious illness, but as we’ve seen, vaccinated people can still contract the virus.

So yes, Covid could strike before or during a holiday.

Should we isolate before our trip?

That’s certainly an option, and anecdotally some people have reduced their contacts or social activities before travel to lessen any likelihood of catching Covid.

You could also step up your mask-wearing and basic steps like physical distancing and avoiding crowded spaces.

What could protect us on holidays?

You could research levels of infection and vaccination before choosing a holiday destination – though surges are obviously hard to predict.

On your journey, wear a mask in the airport and on airplanes. You may find added reassurance in researching a hotel’s Covid-19 protocols, or booking a self-contained stay like an Airbnb or apartment.

If I cancel due to Covid, can I get a refund?

This will depend on how you booked your holiday, and the terms and conditions.

As a rule of thumb, if you cancel a trip (rather than the tour operator or airline) you won’t get a refund and could lose a deposit or pay a cancellation fee. So talk through your options before cancelling.

Generally speaking, booking with an Irish tour operator or travel agent gives you more protection – not to mention a human being on the end of the phone.

Ireland’s holiday industry has bent over backwards to offer “travel with confidence” guarantees – from low booking deposits to flexible rescheduling and later balance-of-payment dates.

But it’s important to query exactly what will happen if you get Covid before or during travel.

Ask if there are refund or voucher options. Can you reschedule? And what are the time limits on these options?

Will travel insurance cover me?

It can. At the start of the pandemic, many insurers ran from coronavirus cover, but now most include it – though you need to ask what is covered, for what amount, and what is not.

Usually, Covid cover will insure you or your party from cancellation or curtailment due to contracting the virus within a set period before your trip (for example, 14 days), and for medical treatment, transport or extending a stay up to a set amount if you catch it abroad (for example, €2,000).

What about airlines?

Airlines won’t offer refunds if you cannot travel, but vouchers and flexible changes may be an option.

You need to be sure to book the correct fare type, and remember that you will be liable for any difference in fares.

Aer Lingus allows you to change your flight for free as often as you need up until seven days before departure, once it’s within the same region. The policy is in place to September 30.

Ryanair’s latest “Zero flight change fee” says it applies to bookings made between December 26 and January 31, with free changes possible up to seven days before take-off, also valid to September 30.

Should we just stay at home?

For some, a home holiday will be a solution – many hotels offer flexible cancellation right up to 24 or 48 hours before stays, and while self-catering or Airbnb terms may not be as generous, they do offer self-contained environments.

However, many will have waited three years since a sun holiday, and thousands have already booked.

If I get a mild dose of Covid, should I go ahead and travel?

No. It’s possible, of course, that people are travelling with mild or no symptoms, deliberately or otherwise.

But this goes against HSE guidance and is irresponsible towards other travellers – especially vulnerable people.

Depending on your destination’s rules and checks, you could also end up in quarantine or self-isolation.

Anything else to remember?

Ensure that your family’s passports are in date before booking. It’s also worth checking the latest restrictions for your specific EU destination on reopen.europa.eu or dfa.ie/travel.