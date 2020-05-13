End of the beginning? Travel talk shifts from lockdown, to the great unlocking

The question has been asked since the planet shut down. When will we travel again?

Crystal ball-gazing clearly comes with massive Covid-19 caveats, but the past week or two have seen a shift in the conversation.

We now have a roadmap, some key dates (including July 20, when Irish hotels could start to reopen), the EU says areas with similar rates of infections and strong health care systems could begin lifting border measures between each other, and we have other countries, several weeks ahead of us on the "new normal" timeline, to learn from.

Greece, for example, has reported fewer than 3,000 cases. All going well, it plans to begin opening hotels, resorts and restaurants from June 1, with overseas tourism possible in late summer.

The Canary Islands, with a similarly low case load (La Gomera, El Hierro and La Grasciosa are "Covid-free", it says), could welcome overseas visitors by October.

Both rely heavily on tourism, so are highly motivated to prioritise its safe recovery.

Other countries talk of 'Covid corridors'. Australia and New Zealand have discussed a Trans-Tasman "travel bubble", as have Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania within the EU.

Ryanair has plans to resume up to 1,000 flights a day from July. Further afield, Shangai Disneyland reopened this week with timed entry slots and social distancing in queues.

It's fascinating and frightening to watch this develop. We're clearly walking on eggshells. Fresh clusters in South Korea and Singapore show the threat of second outbreaks. The new normal will require rigorous hygiene, social distancing and masks on transport, in shops, galleries and museums.

How will major new systems like airport health checks be coordinated and paid for?

Fundamentally, when we can travel again relies on two things - when will Ireland unlock, allowing us to leave, and when will overseas destinations open, making it possible for us to enter and holiday.

But travellers will also need reassurance - a tricky balance to strike.

This week there was a telling kerfuffle after the UK announced that air travellers may have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival (with the exception of Ireland and France).

Embattled airlines protested a measure they said could slow and complicate any travel recovery. Who will bother to travel if they must isolate for 14 days on arrival, and also when they return home?

Clearly, this is not the end. Nor is it the beginning of the end. Late summer holidays are looking increasingly unlikely, once-in-a-generation challenges have to be solved before we can pack our cases again.

But perhaps, as the man said, this is the end of the beginning. Conversations have shifted from lockdown to the great unlocking. And there's some relief, and energy, to draw from that.

