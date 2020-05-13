| 7°C Dublin

End of the beginning? Travel talk shifts from lockdown, to the great unlocking

Pól Ó Conghaile

This week, Ryanair unveiled plans to resume flying and the EU issued guidance for the resumption of tourism. So when can we travel?

The Canaries could welcome visitors by October Expand

The question has been asked since the planet shut down. When will we travel again?

Crystal ball-gazing clearly comes with massive Covid-19 caveats, but the past week or two have seen a shift in the conversation.

We now have a roadmap, some key dates (including July 20, when Irish hotels could start to reopen), the EU says areas with similar rates of infections and strong health care systems could begin lifting border measures between each other, and we have other countries, several weeks ahead of us on the "new normal" timeline, to learn from.

