Dublin is not dying, but it is sick - can we stop shouting about symptoms and start talking about a cure?

There is a street sign in Dublin without a street. It’s on Oliver Bond Street, over the door of the Liberties Training Centre.

‘Mullinahack’ it reads, though there’s nothing here called that.

Several centuries ago, this was a vibrant area traversed by a long-vanished river called Coleman’s Brook. It was where Anne Devlin, the Irish Republican and housekeeper to Robert Emmet, grew up.

But it fell into decline in the 1800s, becoming rife with crime and filth. Mullinahack Lane was closed in 1900, and the area was subsumed by development.

'Mullinahack' no longer exists, but the sign remains.

'Mullinahack' no longer exists, but the sign remains.

Dublin is layered like an onion. Clues like this are all over, pointing to small changes, or seismic ones — like the Wide Streets Commission’s reworking of the medieval city, the arrival of Georgian squares, or the transformation of Temple Bar (once destined to be a central bus station).

Like any city, it is always developing, never finished.

Development is often for the better. But it can also be for the worse. I’ve spent a lot of time walking and cycling the streets recently, trying to reconnect with our capital after Covid. And the latest layers just don’t click.

I see gleaming offices, student accommodation, hotels. I see crippling dereliction. And it’s impossible to miss the glaring gaps in between.

It’s like “under and overdevelopment at the same time,” as John Mahon of Lucky’s, a brilliant neighbourhood bar in the Liberties, puts it. Many punters visiting his pub, he notes, can’t afford to live in the same postcode.

O'Connell Street, Dublin. Photo: Paola Floris / Fáilte Ireland

O'Connell Street, Dublin. Photo: Paola Floris / Fáilte Ireland

Last week, I went to see Irish songwriter Sorcha Richardson at 3Olympia Theatre. A deep theme of her album, Smiling Like an Idiot, is her relationship with the city. Dublin city’s shutting down/You’ve got your stuff, you’re leaving town are lines she sang from 525 — as applicable to Covid as the city’s liveability.

Support act Sammy Copley also introduced one of their songs, Irish Goodbye, by asking: “Wouldn’t it just be great to be able to stay in the country you’re from? To not have to leave?”

Anyone who is listening can’t miss it. Art, music, kitchen conversations — all circling back to Dublin’s distress, to how hard younger people, locals, hospitality staff or low-income artists find it to secure affordable living or working space.

RTÉ’s Prime Time episode on O’Connell Street shone a further spotlight on substance abuse, vacancy and policing visibility.

Covid decked Dublin, but its issues clearly have deeper roots — in a sad spaghetti of planning policies, licensing laws and failures to evolve in sustainable ways.

A mural by Aches on Grantham St, Dublin. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

A mural by Aches on Grantham St, Dublin. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Now, the city finds itself at a pivotal moment: post-pandemic, with a new Dublin Development Plan (2022-2028) and fresh licensing laws on the way. But we’re still obsessing about symptoms, rather than prioritising an urgent and inclusive cure.

Dublin needs tech giants, offices, hotels. But it can’t keep firing those developments up while communities rot.

They must co-exist with street life, social fabric and liveability.

The capital needs a supply line of independent bars, galleries, shops, clubs, collectives.

They bring energy, ideas and scenes. They are part of what gives Ireland its spirit, what attracts tourists now and will sustain its creativity in future.

They also make for safer, more interesting and diverse places to live and visit.

But it feels like many people who make Dublin Dublin are being frozen out of its fabric.

There are more Mullinahacks to come. But whatever about built heritage, this layer we can’t afford to lose.