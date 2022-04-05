Dublin Airport: 10 tips for tackling the security queues – from ‘evening before’ check-in to a ‘VIP terminal’

DUBLIN Airport’s queues are dominating travel news at the moment, so how can you make your airport journey less stressful?

Here are ten tips for tackling the security lines.

The worst queues are at peak times, such as early morning (that means roughly 4am to 8am in Terminal 1, but can last later in T2 due to transatlantic flights), as well as on weekends and over holiday periods. If you can book to fly outside of these times, try to do that.

2. Before you go

The airport is not the place to check that your passport is in date nor to ready the Covid Certs or personal locator forms needed at your destination.

Have those in order (as well as your travel insurance) long before you travel. You can check the latest Covid-19 travel restrictions for your destination on reopen.europa.eu or dfa.ie/travel.

Checking in online, and using self-service bag drops, also saves time.

3. Pre-book parking

“Demand is extremely high at present and we are sold out on certain dates,” Dublin Airport says of its parking services. “Our cheapest rates are always available when you book in advance online.”

"We are expecting Easter to be another very busy period, with peak day on April 16," a spokesperson told Independent.ie. “However, the new capacity released in the Green Car Park for Easter will ease this constraint somewhat.”

If you are parking in one of the airport’s longer-term facilities, which are further from the terminals, it advises leaving an extra 30 minutes before your flight.

4. Arrive early

It's not a very satisfying hack, but it's one way to guarantee at least some peace of mind – 3.5 hours is the current recommendation at peak times.

You can monitor “live" security queue times on dublinairport.com, and the airport says these will be reintroduced to its app shortly. But don’t take these as gospel. “Times represent the median queue time of passengers that have completed security screening in the previous 15 minutes,” the airport says. “Individual passenger times may be longer/shorter than the time displayed.”

Early birds won’t just have more time to deal with security queues, but wiggle room for delays at counter check-in or the lines that some passengers have reported at airside food outlets (another tip – before ordering food from a screen or kiosk, check the wait times).

5. Arrive even earlier

Aer Lingus has resumed its “evening before” check-in and bag-drop for people flying between 5.30am and 8am.

“You can check in at the airport between 16:00 and 19:45 the evening before,” it says.

"Each passenger needs to present themselves to check in and drop off bags but if you are travelling with immediate family, one member of the family can check in and drop bags for the group the evening before,” the airline adds.

"Passports/ID cards are required for all passengers travelling, and must be presented the evening before. Kiosk bag-drop is also available for all passengers availing of this service.”

This doesn't exempt you from security queues, of course.

Dublin Airport's Platinum Services

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin Airport's Platinum Services

6. Remember the security rules

Don’t be the passenger who has liquids buried at the bottom of their case (liquids should be in containers of 100ml or less, and placed in a small plastic bag) or fails to remove that laptop from their bag.

If you haven’t flown in some time, re-read Dublin Airport's security rules and tips to ensure you don't hold up the queue.

Should you try the T2 security lanes if you are flying from T1?

This has been suggested anecdotally as a hack, as the T2 queues can be lighter at certain times and the terminals are connected via airside walkways.

But boarding passes contain your terminal information in their barcodes, and staff may pull you up on this. It’s not worth the risk, in my opinion.

7. Splash out on a VIP terminal

Business class passengers often have fast track included in their fares, and there’s yet another level of luxury – Platinum Services.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are just two of the celebs that have used Dublin Airport’s VIP terminal, but be prepared to pay for the pleasure – €295pp buys you access to private lounges and a dedicated security channel, among other perks.

Cork Airport has introduced a WhatsApp notification service

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cork Airport has introduced a WhatsApp notification service

8. Fly from another airport

Cork, Shannon and Ireland West are not experiencing the same delays, so passengers travelling from outside of Dublin may consider these.

Shannon has also introduced new screening technology that means passengers no longer have to remove laptops and "eliminates the 100ml only rule" for liquids.

Cork, too, is upping the technology ante, with a new WhatsApp service providing real-time updates for passengers... let's hope it's not for delays.

9. Keep an eye on Fast Track

The system allowing you to access a faster security lane for €6.99 to €12.99 has been temporarily suspended at Dublin Airport, but it may come back online in the weeks ahead as staffing issues are resolved. The airport says it is still honouring bookings made before the queuing issues.

10. Be kind

I know, I know, waiting is frustrating. Especially when it's not your fault. But it's not the fault of those Dublin Airport staff in pink vests, either.