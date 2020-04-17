Delivering the goods: Bring Ireland's food revolution to your doorstep

A simple potato.

That was the dish that kicked off my last visit to a restaurant - my last trip of any kind, in fact - before lockdown.

A small Violetta spud from Co Louth's Ballymakenny Farm topped with pickled scapes and a dusting of Drummond House black garlic.

It wasn't as simple as it looked, of course.

Biting into the heritage potato revealed a magical filling of Boyne Valley Bán cheese and garlic - at once complex and so gooily addictive I could have popped a stash of them like Pringles on a Netflix night-in.

The restaurant was Aimsir, at Cliff at Lyons in Co Kildare.

As 2020 began, it was one of 18 with Michelin Stars on our island. The tally now looks like a high watermark for modern Irish food - dishes like this were elevating Irish ingredients to fine art, but they were just the start.

In the past decade, sizzling seafood, fast casual and café scenes had clicked. A bona fide Irish food story was emerging, Fáilte Ireland was driving our first food-tourism strategy, and we were travelling to eat like never before.

Today, we're reeling. Netflix nights are the norm. Like many, I've been looking for ways to support Irish business (and scratch that foodie itch) - from takeaways to postponing rather than cancelling bookings.

Collections or deliveries from local farms, delis or producers are another option. Now that we're cooking more, why not use seasonal, healthy produce? It can help families learn about the ingredients that fuelled our revolution. And it's tasty, too.

In recent weeks, I've ordered a box of market vegetables (€29.50 plus postage) from Great Northern Larder, with everything from Rock Farm Slane leaves to Kerrigan's mushrooms.

A market box from Airfield Estate in Dublin (pictured top, from €30, for collection) had organic spuds, beetroot, rhubarb, leeks and chard from its farm, along with eggs, milk and bread.

Clearly, meal planning is important to prevent waste when ordering like this - but that's a life lesson in itself.

"Following the sudden onslaught of travel restrictions, we started getting enquiries from loyal customers," says Siobhán Ní Gharbhith of St Tola Goat Cheese. She's teamed up with local businesses to produce a Burren Basket (from €50) crammed with cheeses, smoked salmon and chutneys.

This week's order?

For me, it's Ballymakenny Farm potatoes (to be cooked without Aimsir's alchemy, sadly).

For options near you, there's a brilliant list on GastroGays.com, or links just below this column. It's a small way to support Ireland's food story, eat healthy and well, and inspire future travel.

