Delivering the goods: Bring Ireland's food revolution to your doorstep

Pól Ó Conghaile

Before Covid-19, Irish food and travel were on a high. Here's one way to keep the momentum going while businesses wait to re-open...

A fresh market box, from Airfield Estate in Dublin

A fresh market box, from Airfield Estate in Dublin

A fresh market box, from Airfield Estate in Dublin

A fresh market box, from Airfield Estate in Dublin

A simple potato.

That was the dish that kicked off my last visit to a restaurant - my last trip of any kind, in fact - before lockdown.

A small Violetta spud from Co Louth's Ballymakenny Farm topped with pickled scapes and a dusting of Drummond House black garlic.

