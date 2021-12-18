Dark skies offer a new travel frontier, and perspective in our own dark days

There’s lots of darkness in the world right now. There are also stars.

I have to remind myself of that in winter. We’re into our shortest, most forbidding days now — it’s dark when I start work; the light is fading as the kids come home from school. It feels harder to be active outdoors, and tourism is entering its off-season, exacerbated this year by a dispiriting winter surge of Covid, restrictions and cancellations.

But look up. Between the storm clouds of December, you may see the big, unblinking white dots of Jupiter and Venus. If the area around your home is not too bright, you could see constellations of stars, and perhaps even the International Space Station passing by. Stargazing may be travel’s new frontier.

I don’t mean sending billionaires into space.

“Darkness is increasingly recognised as being important to human health,” Erin Lennox, a tour guide at the new OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory in Co Tyrone’s Sperrin Mountains told me when I visited this year.

Nestled in Davagh Forest, I arrived to find zero bars on my phone and an absence of light pollution or “sky glow” as staff termed it.

The observatory is home to an interactive exhibition that works both as an astronomical primer and a local heritage and landscape link — a 3.4km Solar Walk connects with the nearby Beaghmore Stone Circles. Outdoor films are projected in winter, and a 14-inch LX600 Meade telescope can be used during special group tours or stargazing events.

“You can use the stars like stepping stones across a river,” Erin told me. I found that a beautiful thought.

It reminded me that, long ago, you could have stood anywhere on Earth and seen the Milky Way. The heavens were wide open to communities in the past, and the stars and lunar cycles were used to navigate, plant, harvest and celebrate. The bright lights of development have changed that.

Recently, however, a movement has been growing to reclaim some of our skies. The non-profit International Dark-Sky Association, founded in 2001, has named Davagh a Dark Sky Park, and last month announced Millevaches Park in Limousin, France, as its latest International Dark Sky Reserve — joining some 190 other parks, sanctuaries, communities and reserves seeking to conserve and capitalise on clear skies. Ireland is also home to a Dark Sky Reserve in Kerry, and a Dark Sky Park in Mayo.

There are clear environmental benefits to limiting sprawl and light pollution. But “astrotourism” can also encourage overnight stays, off-season travel and interest in rural areas. This is a moment, too, when science feels more accessible than ever. A pandemic has reconnected us with the outdoors, and slow, off-grid travel is proving far more than a fleeting trend.

Of course, clear skies are far from guaranteed. But after-dark experiences in Ireland also now range from night-kayaking trips with Emerald Outdoors in Kerry and Atlantic Sea Kayaking in Cork, to stargazing walks with Terra Firma in Mayo, or full-moon walks with Hilltop Treks in Dublin. One could even be as close as a step outside your door.

Darkness can be good for you.