Crimes against travel! Why virtual tourism cannot replace the real deal

It's the eve of the 1995 Rugby World Cup final and, noticing how pensive he is, Nerine Winter turns to her fiance François Pienaar, the South African captain, and asks him a question.

"Are you thinking about tomorrow?" she enquires of him.

"No," he says. "Tomorrow's taken care of, one way or another. I am thinking about how you spend 30 years in a tiny cell and come out ready to forgive the people who put you there."

As depicted in Clint Eastwood's film Invictus, it's a powerful and arresting moment for the viewer.

The vehemence and emotion of Pienaar's response to Nerine's question, however, comes not from what he has read or been told about the specifics of the cell on Robben Island where Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years of imprisonment. What it emanates from is the fact that just before South Africa make it to that momentous final, Pienaar visits Robben Island himself and stands in the tiny cell where Mandela spent all those years in captivity. Just stands there, in that miniscule space - roughly two metres square - and lets the reality of living like that for two decades wash over him.

Sign up for our free travel newsletter!

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to 'Travel Insider', our free travel newsletter written by award-winning Travel Editor, Pól Ó Conghaile.

Whatever about the philosophical issue of Mandela's ability to forgive, it's the image of that cell, embedded in his memory bank, that gives that forgiveness its context and makes it utterly incomprehensible to Pienaar.

It's an image, indeed, that's very hard to blot out. I know, for I, too, have stood there. And I'm not ashamed to say that I cried that day; that I simply couldn't grasp how Mandela had survived; how that physical giant of a man had coped with that tiny space for almost two decades of his life.

While I had always known that his Robben Island lock-up was small, I didn't actually grasp the reality of that until I saw it with my own eyes. It's 20 years now since I visited Robben Island and yet every part of that experience - from the bumpy boat journey across from Cape Town, to finally standing at the door of Mandela's cell - is as fresh in my memory as if it was yesterday.

Why? Because I was there; I experienced it for myself. I heard the shrieking seabirds from the deck of the boat. I felt the sea-spray on my face. And I saw the cell. I touched its walls. I looked through the bars of its only small window. I heard its door clang shut. My senses, in other words, were fully engaged. Meanwhile, the place itself - the actual island - wasn't how I had imagined it at all from reading about it, and looking at photographs. It was a total eye-opener of an experience.

Contrast that to my friend's Robben Island visit last year. Yes, just like me, Tom also got the little bus to the quarry where Mandela and the other prisoners endured back-breaking work day after day, and he looked into Mandela's tiny cell, and he also toured the dormitories, as I did, where the political prisoners were sardine-packed for years on end. And it was, he reported back to me afterwards, "Grand".

"Grand?" I retorted. "How can you say it's 'grand' when it's so visceral, such a heart-breaking and extraordinary place?" And he shrugged his shoulders.

So much for virtual travel, then, so much for the experience of an internet site that had taken Tom on his so-called tour of Robben Island. I took a look at it myself afterwards and yes, he was right, it was 'grand'.

Virtual travel can be disappointing, misleading, unrealistic, anodyne - call it what you will - on so many levels, but for me, its prime crime is that it also absolutely negates what travel is supposed to be about. And that's discovery. Nowadays that sense of discovery, of excitement, of not quite knowing what to expect is being removed time and again at the click of a mouse as we become obsessed, absolutely obsessed, with removing any kind of surprise from the equation by researching everything online, right down to the last detail, before we even get to wherever we're going.

That the internet has revolutionised travel is unquestionable. It's impossible to imagine a world where we couldn't book flights or accommodation online, where we couldn't check-in on the move and use the boarding pass on our phones to get ourselves onto the plane. And that's all good.

There's another side, however, to this revolution, for the internet has also destroyed travel, has sucked the essence of discovery out of it, turning it into some kind of virtual-reality game. Apart from the internet 'tours' of every famous sight on the planet bearing little resemblance to the real thing, there's also the fact that every holiday destination is now examined under the internet microscope; every potential hotel or apartment googled and then scrutinised on Street View; every TripAdvisor review digested; every tourist site explored in advance.

There's a particular fixation with accommodation these days and so TripAdvisor has become the be-all and end-all. Does it really only take 10 minutes to walk to the main square or has the Inspector Morse of the TripAdvisor brigade exposed the naked truth so that you can be smugly told that 10 minutes is simply incorrect - in reality, it takes 14. (As one travel analyst so perfectly put it some years ago: "No melon is ever ripe enough for people on TripAdvisor.")

Meanwhile, there are other great travel questions of our time, the answers to which are apparently essential for the 21st-century tourist. Is the hairdryer, for example, in the bathroom or does it reside in a drawer in the bedroom? And can you turn the main light out from your bed or do you have to get up to do that?

Far more important in my book is another question: does it matter? Does not being able to turn the light off from bed really mean that you won't be bowled over by the city's art gallery, or beach, or tapas bars, or historical sights, or does it mean that you'll actually change your mind and choose a different hotel that might be more expensive or not as convenient for the sights simply because of that small negative?

Really? » » You'd have to wonder what the likes of TripAdvisor, Google Maps and Street View and all the well-meaning virtual reality tours of famous sights have to do with discovery. What on earth has happened to stepping into the unknown; to enjoying travel for travel's sake, be that on a week-long holiday in Italy or on a three-month trek through South America? As JRR Tolkien so rightly put it many years ago: "Not all those who wander are lost."

I will never forget the evening in the summer of 1983, long before the internet had entered our day-to-day lives, when I stepped off a rickety old orange bus onto a street thronged with people in Istanbul's Old City. The heat, the smell, the cacophony of sound, the sheer volume of people - I'd never experienced anything like it and it was both overwhelming and utterly intoxicating. And bore little resemblance to what I had been expecting.

What was I doing there? I was simply on a journey of discovery in this ancient city that had long been a source of fascination to me, this sprawling metropolis that straddled two continents, with one foot in Europe and the other in Asia. I wanted to take a boat up the Bosphorus, see the famous 86-carat Spoonmaker's Diamond in the Topkapi Palace Museum, have a drink in the Hotel Pera Palace of Agatha Christie fame and, above all, I wanted to walk barefoot through the Blue Mosque.

And so, strange as it seems in these internet times, I had found, in a guide book, the name of a hotel that was in my price bracket. And I'd booked it - by telephone. And so, once off the bus and with map in hand (of the fold-out, paper variety), I headed off into the early evening crowds in search of my hotel.

And yes, I got lost. Countless times. Until, with help from a couple of locals, I found it, across the road from a shish-kebab outlet and only a few minutes from the city's famous Grand Bazaar. I was delighted; I had no idea that it was so close to the Grand Bazaar.

From the moment I stepped off that bus on that summer's evening almost 40 years ago, my Istanbul adventure had begun. And what an adventure it was, with that experience of discovery on that first visit in the early 1980s cementing in me such a powerful attachment to the place I have found myself drawn back again and again over the years to the magical Turkish city.

To see somewhere for the first time, with no preconceived interactive 'Googlings' to prejudice the situation, is such a joyful and memory-making thing, and an experience that can never be replicated in the virtual-reality travel world.

In these Covid-19 times, travel in any shape or form is, of course, more challenging for all of us. For 30 years I have earned part of my living from travel writing and broadcasting and have been blessed with the richest of experiences and an over-sized suitcase of memories. I am itching to be able to travel again at the drop of a hat, as so many people are, but as we restrict ourselves through these pandemic times we must resist the temptation to allow the lure of virtual travel to spoil a trip that, hopefully, we will be able to make for real in the not-too-distant future.

So save yourself, I say, for the real deal.

Not everyone agrees, of course. If ever there was a time for people to escape from their everyday reality, even virtually, then surely, they would argue, it's now. But not, I would say, at the expense of the real experience. While tourist boards the world over have been updating their websites to include more interactive aspects, Google's Arts and Culture department has also incorporated new content (take a walk around the Egyptian pyramids, or a tour of the Taj Mahal) and there's even an 'augmented reality' app now available for your smartphone which creates movement of the images as dictated by the actual movement of your phone.

Yet when I think back to places I have visited and sights I have seen, it's the ones where I found myself surprised that remain uppermost in my mind. It's the unexpected, for me, that stands out; whether my reaction was positive or negative. Like, for example, the (positive) discovery that my hotel in Bilbao was right beside the Guggenheim Museum - and I mean right beside it; I felt that I could almost touch the famous Jeff Koons 'Puppy' sculpture from my bedroom window. Then there was my (negative) reaction to Pisa's famous leaning tower, as in: "What? That's it?" Similar response when I found the River Jordan flowing at my feet - was this really the majestic river of my childhood Bible stories?

My friend Tom thinks that he has seen all he needs to see of Robben Island. Thinks he knows what that small cell of Mandela's is like. And the back-breaking quarry. And the dormitories.

He doesn't. He hasn't a clue. It's one thing sitting in the comfort of your home, looking on your laptop at the world out there and even 'interacting' with it. Yes, you get the general idea. You see the images. And you think, 'Yeah, that's grand'.

But you don't feel it. You don't smell it. You don't live it. Whether it's the horror of Auschwitz, the desolation of Robben Island, the magical wonder of Disneyland or the sacred beauty of the Blue Mosque.

Only real travel does that.