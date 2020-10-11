| 6.4°C Dublin

Crimes against travel! Why virtual tourism cannot replace the real deal

Virtual tourism cannot capture the feelings, sights, sounds, smells and pure adventure of visiting the unknown. Save yourself for the real deal, our writer argues

The Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey (PA) Expand

The Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey (PA)

Roslyn Dee

It's the eve of the 1995 Rugby World Cup final and, noticing how pensive he is, Nerine Winter turns to her fiance François Pienaar, the South African captain, and asks him a question.

"Are you thinking about tomorrow?" she enquires of him.

"No," he says. "Tomorrow's taken care of, one way or another. I am thinking about how you spend 30 years in a tiny cell and come out ready to forgive the people who put you there."

