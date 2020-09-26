Could Covid testing change travel, and how much would passengers have to pay?

Confused by green lists and traffic lights? You're not alone. Testing travellers for Covid-19 is one suggestion to cut through the mess of rules and restrictions, but how exactly would it work?

We're starting to find out.

More destinations are now asking travellers to present negative results from tests taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

In some, from Dubai to Hawaii and the Maldives, the rule applies to everyone; in others like Cyprus and Lithuania, only to those arriving from virus hotspots (both have been on Ireland's 'green list', and yes, our current infection rates put us on the wrong side of that line).

Still others, such as Iceland and Estonia, offer the choice of a test on arrival or quarantine.

Airports like JFK, Vienna and Frankfurt offer testing priced from $75 to €139 (for "express" results).

Rome's Fiumicino has also begun trialling 'Covid-free' flights by conducting free, 30-minute tests on departing passengers on two busy Alitalia routes. Airlines are also getting in on the act, with both Lufthansa and United signalling this week that they will roll out pilot rapid testing programmes in October.

Pre-departure testing is widely seen as preferable over testing on arrival (I'd certainly prefer to discover an infection before leaving home).

Ireland has been looking at tests to help restart travel here. Finding the right model is one thing, but then how would tens of thousands of tests be facilitated daily? Rather than test at airports, Dalton Philips, ceo of daa, has suggested combining pre-departure tests with spot checks on arrival - as happens in Dubai.

Who would pay for travel tests? The HSE's Covid-19 tests are free for those referred with symptoms, but should the taxpayer fund people jetting off on hols?

Private clinic tests in Ireland cost around €180. Think about it. That's time, the effort of taking a test, plus €180 for every trip... or €720 for a family of four. Travel could suddenly get very exclusive.

Could our health insurance policies cover tests? Could we see airlines, resorts or tour operators partnering with clinics to include them in holiday deals?

As well as health security, testing is seen as key to getting rid of quarantine, which the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation says "puts a closed sign over Ireland".

Tourism Ireland's research also suggests eight out of 10 people won't go on holiday if they have to self-isolate - to aid economic recovery, the argument goes, quarantine should be a last rather than a first resort.

Clearly, a solid testing regime (combined with tracing and other health measures) has the potential to move us past the current travel mess. But you can see why it can only really be a temporary solution, a band-aid to get the business of travel back up and running safely.

A vaccine can't come quickly enough.

