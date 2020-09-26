| 2.2°C Dublin

Could Covid testing change travel, and how much would passengers have to pay?

Pól Ó Conghaile

More airlines, airports and countries are providing Covid-19 tests for travellers. Could Ireland follow suit?

United Airlines has partnered with GoHealth Urgent Care to test flight crews at SFO. Expand
At the peak of the lockdown, passenger numbers at Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Ireland West-Knock airports had collapsed by 95pc. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

United Airlines has partnered with GoHealth Urgent Care to test flight crews at SFO.

At the peak of the lockdown, passenger numbers at Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Ireland West-Knock airports had collapsed by 95pc. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Confused by green lists and traffic lights? You're not alone. Testing travellers for Covid-19 is one suggestion to cut through the mess of rules and restrictions, but how exactly would it work?

We're starting to find out.

More destinations are now asking travellers to present negative results from tests taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

