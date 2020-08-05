Carl Mullan: Why Ireland is the best little travel destination in the world

When I was 15, I was in HMV on Grafton Street when I came across a DVD box set that was on sale: 'Long Way Round - 2 Men, 4 wheels, 20,000 miles'.

The show tells the story of Ewan McGregor and his mate Charley Boorman, who hopped on their motorbikes and travelled from London to New York, the long way round.

This looks good, I thought.

I got home around dinner time and popped it in the DVD player. At 6AM the following morning I watched the closing credits of the final episode. I had been well and truly hooked.

If I was to pinpoint the exact moment that flicked the switch that made me want to travel, that was it.

Throughout my 20s, I made a pact with myself that I would never waste the long summer between college semesters sitting around doing nothing - it really was a case of saving up during the year and seeing how far my money would get me.

Mountain Biking down Death Road in Bolivia, road-tripping across the Canadian Rockies, Island hopping through Indonesia - I’ve been so lucky to grow up in a time where hopping on a plane and travelling to the other side of the globe has just felt like ‘the norm’. I've been privileged to live in a world that, for a time, was beginning to feel very small.

Then 2020 came along and all that changed.

It is funny what being told you can’t go beyond 2km of your house will do for your perception of adventure.

For those strange few weeks on lockdown, the world suddenly felt huge again. Every time I left the house for a walk, I would daydream about the day I got to travel again - however this time, not to hop on a motorbike and emulate the journey undertaken by my childhood heroes McGregor and Boorman, not to travel to South America, or Africa or Asia - I dreamed about getting lost for an hour or two in the Wicklow Mountains, or a spending a windy day watching the waves crash against the West Coast of Ireland.

I suppose all that time in lockdown made me realise that we’re in a pretty unique situation here in Ireland, and it is something I’m adamant I’m going to exploit more of going forward.

Let me explain.

A few years ago I was on holiday in Las Vegas. Anyone who has ever been there will know that it feels like this massive city smack bang in the middle of nowhere. The rest of the world feels an eternity away.

If you want to leave Las Vegas, you need to either fly or get in your car and not expect to get where you’re going without stopping to refill the gas tank at least once. While I was there, I could never help but wonder if there were people who live in Las Vegas who’ve never been to the seaside or who’ve never hopped in their car on a whim and driven to the other side of the country for a weekend break.

When you live somewhere like Las Vegas, you don’t have the luxury of spontaneity. Everything is too far away for that.

When you live in Ireland however, you live in a country where travel can be spontaneous, it can be last minute, it can be without structure or a plan.

If you want a last-minute city break you can pop online, book a room, pack the car and be on the road in less than an hour. If you want to work up a sweat and take in the views of the surrounding counties, no matter where you are on the island, all that’s required is lacing up the hiking boots, packing a lunch and pointing the car for the hills.

I think that’s why I love travelling in Ireland so much. It is so easy, it can be so spontaneous. Everything feels like a genuine adventure and the things and places there are to see in Ireland stand up against anything I’ve seen anywhere else in the world.

So in a year where we’re being asked to holiday at home, I challenge you to make a hit list for yourself. Pick a couple of places to go and see that you hadn’t realised were even there. I promise you that, after an hour researching, you’ll want to pack the car and hit the road immediately.

It was with that in mind that last year I pitched an idea to RTÉ to make a travel series called 'Go Outside and Play'. I really wanted to make something that would capture just how lucky we are to live on an island where the options are endless when it comes to travel and that there are places to see that stand up against anything you’ll see anywhere else in the world.

If you do get a chance to watch Series 2 - 'Go Outside and Play, Local Adventures' - on the RTÉ Player, I really hope we’ve managed to do our brilliant little island justice, because it deserves it.

Sure, it is not home to any of the Seven Wonders of the World, and yes, it does have a wonderful ability to give you the four seasons in one day, but it is also a place where everywhere is right at your fingertips. I have been so lucky to see a lot of the world outside of Ireland, and I cannot wait to travel again.

But I’m even luckier to get to call this place home.

Go Outside and Play, Local Adventures is available to watch now on the RTÉ Player.

