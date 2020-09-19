| 12.7°C Dublin

Can't take a staycation? Try a 'daycation' - the new travel trend for our age of Covid

Pól Ó Conghaile

Travel Editor Pól Ó Conghaile wonders whether the 'daycation' could be the next big trend in travel

Terrace dining at Cork's Montenotte Hotel Expand
Photographing puffins on Wexford's Saltee Islands. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand

Photographing puffins on Wexford's Saltee Islands. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Photographing puffins on Wexford's Saltee Islands. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Who says you have to stay overnight on staycation?

Clearly, most of us are craving longer holidays, but the fact that this pandemic makes things so hard to plan, together with trends towards later bookings and shorter breaks, has thrown up a new travel buzzword: 'Daycations'.

As the name suggests, 'daycations' are about doing holiday stuff like eating out, sightseeing, tours or shopping, but returning home afterwards. Many of my best summer trips came together this way - to the Saltee Islands, for example, or quick plunges into Dublin to visit specific galleries and restaurants.

