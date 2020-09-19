Can't take a staycation? Try a 'daycation' - the new travel trend for our age of Covid

Who says you have to stay overnight on staycation?

Clearly, most of us are craving longer holidays, but the fact that this pandemic makes things so hard to plan, together with trends towards later bookings and shorter breaks, has thrown up a new travel buzzword: 'Daycations'.

As the name suggests, 'daycations' are about doing holiday stuff like eating out, sightseeing, tours or shopping, but returning home afterwards. Many of my best summer trips came together this way - to the Saltee Islands, for example, or quick plunges into Dublin to visit specific galleries and restaurants.

'Daycations' are cheaper than overnight breaks, don't need pet- or house-sitters and can be done at shorter notice. There's less at stake from Covid-related cancellations, and you get a little lift by treating yourself, if only for a few hours.

Sounds like a glorified day-trip? Sure, but there's more to it than that.

With home holidays slowing and little prospect of overseas visitors, festivals or events this year, could enticing locals towards tourist-focused amenities be another way for Irish tourism to grind out some business?

Kildare has invited locals to "be a tourist in your own county" and Limerick.ie has 24-hour "taster" itineraries, for example.

Kerry households got accommodation vouchers worth €100 to redeem locally this summer, and Dublin City Council's recent "Make a day of it" campaign aimed to draw locals into the capital.

'Daycations' were an emerging trend before Covid, but could they now accelerate?

Global usage of apps like Daycation and sites like DayBreakHotels.com and DayUse.com has also grown in 2020. Conceived of as tools to help holidaymakers buy discounted, daytime use of hotel features like pools, spas and golf, they now have a big potential audience in locals unable to travel or plan ahead.

Clearly, hotels (and destinations) would prefer us to overnight and stay longer. But similar to destinations and attractions, they also need to take every revenue stream they can get.

“Daycations and staycations are very popular now and there is a number of people looking to spend the day in one venue where they can enjoy an activity, dining without worrying about travelling from place to place, finding parking or finding somewhere to eat or have a coffee," says Roisín Wallace of Original Irish Hotels, a collection of 60-odd independently-owned hotels in Ireland.

Hotels are responding by offering activities that make the most of their location, whether it’s bike hire and a picnic or a day at a spa, she says.

"Since lockdown was lifted and people began holidaying at home, we noticed an increase in people looking for an immersive estate experience for the day," adds Siobhán O'Sullivan, marketing manager at Mount Juliet in Co Kilkenny. That began with dining and forest walks. Now it includes day deals like golf or yoga with breakfast from €70pp.

Similarly, Cork's Kingsley Hotel has a trip to Blarney Castle, afternoon tea and a spa treatment from €136pp, while the Montenotte is inviting people to stroll in its Victorian gardens and view what it says is Ireland's largest sculpture exhibition - afternoon tea and all-day dining are available by reservation, too.

Elsewhere, Galway's Galmont has a midweek "pamper session" from €99pp, Cabra Castle in Co Cavan invites visitors to enjoy a walk in its grounds with afternoon tea from €25pp, while Dublin's Brooks Hotel does bike hire and an artisan picnic from €25pp.

In a world that demands to be taken day by day, maybe 'daycations' are just the ticket for downtime.

