Can 'vaxications’ save travel, or are foreign holidays really a write-off for 2021?

Pól Ó Conghaile

A growing list of countries is reducing the barriers for vaccinated travellers

The Seychelles may allow visitors with vaccination certificates to bypass quarantine. Expand

The Seychelles may allow visitors with vaccination certificates to bypass quarantine.

At first, ‘vaxications’ seemed like another of travel’s annoying buzzwords.

The more countries consider vaccine passports or allow vaccinated travellers to skip quarantine and testing queues, however, the less whimsical it sounds.

First, it was the Seychelles – which hopes to achieve herd immunity for its population of just under 100,000 in March, and allow visitors with vaccination certificates (and negative test results) to bypass quarantine.

