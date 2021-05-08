Birds helped us through the pandemic, now it's time to repay the favour

We stood on the bridge in Avoca, my son and I, watching a big bird circle the town. Sam had his binoculars, I my camera, and we leaned against the wall, lenses pointed into the air.

The bird came from Kilmagig forest, gliding over the church steeple and colourful houses, barely flapping a wing. At one point, it brushed close to a hooded crow’s nest, and the crow torpedoed out of the trees, stabbing at the predator and following it like a wasp. Their tussle brought the bigger bird so close, we could see its yellow beak.

It was a red kite, an elegant raptor whose wingspan can stretch almost two metres, with shades of brickish red, bright white and a forked tail that it twists to steer in flight. Reintroduced to Ireland in 2007, they often soar over Avoca and the 2.5km Red Kite trail around Kilmagig.

In pre-pandemic times, Avoca Handweavers saw the town busy with day-trippers, but we found the church carpark almost empty. At one point along the loop, a pair of raptors skimmed the canopy, giving off a shrill “peee-ooow”, and we had the sound to ourselves.

Expand Close A red kite flying over Avoca, Co Wicklow. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A red kite flying over Avoca, Co Wicklow. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

“That’s the first time I’ve heard a bird of prey call in the wild,” Sam said.

Our bird journey began over a year ago. Like many in Lockdown No.1, we were amazed to hear all that birdsong when the traffic stopped. Watching these little creatures go about their lives took us briefly out of ours.

The sheer tininess of a wren; starlings singing like computers; that red kite on the wing — a moment watching a bird is a delicious distraction, a moment when you are not doom-scrolling news or wondering whether the child’s latest cough is a sign of Covid.

We built homemade feeders from plastic bottles (see gallery above). We ordered a field guide, identifying species on walks (it’s harder to tell blue tits and grey tits apart than you think). As Ireland opened up, we travelled to the Saltee Islands to see puffins. As it closed down again, we did Birdwatch Ireland’s winter garden survey.

“Birds are beautiful, fascinating and the most visible form of wildlife that we have,” says Niall Hatch of the conservation charity (birdwatchireland.ie), whose membership doubled over 2020.

A year ago, he recalls a deeply stressful time with no vaccines on the horizon. “Seeing the birds carrying on as normal, carrying twigs to build their nests, feeding their chicks around the garden, it showed that the world keeps turning, that life goes on,” he recalls. “Birds can be a source entertainment, and of solace.”

Expand Close A red kite in Avoca, Co Wicklow. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A red kite in Avoca, Co Wicklow. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Now traffic is picking up again, birds are harder to hear, and I wonder will we forget about them. Ireland’s support for conservation lags behind many other European countries, Hatch says. Habitat loss, climate change and overfishing now see six in every 10 species on this island listed as threatened, according to a recent review.

“We’re hopeful and optimistic that people will stick with this,” he says. Conservation, as our own trip to see Avoca’s red kites showed, can boost biodiversity, tourism and our own wellbeing. “We’re not separate from nature. We are part of nature, and we depend on it.”

Birds have been a comfort to us. Now it’s time to pay back the favour by continuing to learn about them.