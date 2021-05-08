| 4.7°C Dublin

Birds helped us through the pandemic, now it's time to repay the favour

Pól Ó Conghaile

Seeing the birds carrying on as normal, carrying twigs to build their nests, feeding their chicks around the garden, showed that the world keeps turning"

A robin feeding its chick in the back garden. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
A red kite in Avoca, Co Wicklow. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
A red kite flying over Avoca, Co Wicklow. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
A great tit and chaffinch on homemade feeders. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand

We stood on the bridge in Avoca, my son and I, watching a big bird circle the town. Sam had his binoculars, I my camera, and we leaned against the wall, lenses pointed into the air.

The bird came from Kilmagig forest, gliding over the church steeple and colourful houses, barely flapping a wing. At one point, it brushed close to a hooded crow’s nest, and the crow torpedoed out of the trees, stabbing at the predator and following it like a wasp. Their tussle brought the bigger bird so close, we could see its yellow beak.

