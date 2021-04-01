| 7.7°C Dublin

Autumn could see an Indian summer for overseas travel, but will we have to re-learn how to holiday?

Pól Ó Conghaile

An Taoiseach says 80pc of Irish adults could be vaccinated by June. Airlines are advertising. So when can we travel?

Santorini, in the Greek Cyclades Expand

Santorini, in the Greek Cyclades

Aer Lingus is advertising its first-ever flights to the Caribbean. Ryanair has launched a Covid-19 "travel wallet" ahead of a summer season it says will see it at 80pc of normal capacity.

Both airlines have new summer routes from Dublin to Greek islands like Santorini and Rhodes, and Turkish Airlines will shortly announce flights from Ireland to Antalya.

When the clocks go back is when we usually see airlines switch from summer to winter schedules. Clearly, this year is different. But the EU has expedited work on its Digital Green Certificate, and the Taoiseach this week said 80pc of Irish adults could be vaccinated by the end of June.

