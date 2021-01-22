Subscriptions could play a big role in our future trips, says our Travel Editor

Instead of once-off payments for holidays, hotel stays or travel experiences, what if you paid a monthly fee? What if travel and hospitality were streamed, just like Netflix, Prime or Spotify?

It may sound futuristic, but Covid-19 has accelerated the trend.

Air Canada has trialled an Infinite Canada monthly flight pass, for example. Last year, in an attempt to reboot air travel, China Southern had a Fly Happily deal with five months of unlimited flights from Y3,699/€469.

In 2018, Be Right Back launched as “the world’s first travel subscription company”, offering three trips a year for 12 monthly payments of £49.99. It says it held up well last year, with 80pc of members continuing to pay subs.

Last autumn, citizenM hotels launched subscriptions targeting remote workers from €500 per month.

“We saw this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become the Netflix of the hotel industry and provide unlimited nights at a fixed price,” said Lennert de Jong, its chief commercial officer.

Influential US travel media company Skift has dubbed subscriptions “the next frontier of loyalty”.

Subscriptions were part of life before the pandemic, of course. But they are second nature now. We pay subs for TV and music streaming, but also for cloud storage and newspapers.

There are subscription boxes for everything from fitness to make-up, recipes and books — bringing hobbies to a world stuck at home, and providing extra revenue streams for businesses in the process.

In Ireland, food and drink options range from 3fe coffee to O’Brien’s craft beer club and Bean and Goose’s chocolate tasting club, which sends two artisan bars every month.

Hotels have been slower to get involved, but the Twelve in Galway has a monthly cocktail-box offering, and others like the Armada in Co Clare, or the Cliff Group, ramped up their At Home and retail ranges to whole new levels last year.

Of course, “subscription fatigue” is a factor, and it may be some time before we commit to regular travel again.

While there’s no point jumping on a bandwagon for the sake of it (disappointing experiences can do lasting brand damage), I do think there’s a space here for shuttered tourism and hospitality businesses to get creative — engaging us, building customer relationships and staying front of mind for future trips.

“Boutique” hotels are out, “lifestyle” hotels are in, and we crave connecting “experiences” in lockdown (even if it is a shared cheese tasting over Zoom).

Subscriptions can make good gifts, and perks like upgrades or first dibs on deals make them even more tempting.

Now, that’s something I’d sign up for.