Are summer staycation prices a rip-off, or just the reality of holidaying in Ireland?

I’ve paid €2.99 for a sandwich. It was cheap, but disgusting — about as flavourful as its packaging.

On occasion, I’ve also paid hundreds of euro for dinner.

That’s a tonne of money, but those meals involved cutting-edge Irish cooking, exquisite ingredients, glowing service and lovely company — special-occasion splurges that put a smile on my face.

Both were meals. One was cheap, but I felt the other offered better value for money.

Clearly, these are wildly different examples. But I highlight them because, with hotels and restaurants getting an early reprieve from lockdown, cries of ‘Rip-off Ireland’ have begun.

And if we don’t address our confusion of ‘value’ and ‘cheap’ now, we risk undermining recovery before it begins.

I understand Irish households have made sacrifices for three long months. Rip-offs do happen, we need healthy debates on pricing, and hotels and holiday homes are not immune to over-charging, and will only hurt themselves if they hike peak-season prices to recoup Covid-19 losses.

Much as I love a bargain, however, heavy discounting now will devalue the experience, and risk cutting corners at the worst possible time.

Yes, Ireland is more expensive than Spain or Portugal.

But that goes for everyone. Tourism businesses pay onerous rates, rent and insurance bills. There will be hardly any overseas visitors, concerts, events, festivals, coach tours or big weddings this year.

Enhanced cleaning, training and adaptations for social distancing will be pricey. If two-metre rules apply, fare fewer guests can be accommodated.

Tourism sustains one in 10 Irish jobs — and all the families, mortgages and local shopping that entails. This summer will pass in the blink of an eye and, without making a basic operational profit, many businesses may not survive another winter.

By all means, call out rip-offs. But first, look at what the price tags actually cover. Don’t compare Ireland with Spain. Evaluate the experience. Look for dinner or activity-inclusive packages, or incentives for longer stays (eg three nights for two). Look beyond peak season, or busy areas - like the coast.

Of course, plenty of families grasp this, but simply can’t afford our prices anyway.

That’s why, this year, the State should help bridge the gap — not just with business supports, but creative stimuli, too. Slovenia plans to give citizens €200 tourism vouchers. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has discussed the possibility of a four-day working week. Visit Britain has called for a new, one-off bank holiday. Or what about a staycation tax credit?

Irish holidays may not be cheap, but let’s work to create sustainable staycations we can all value.

