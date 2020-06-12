| 11.7°C Dublin

Are summer staycation prices a rip-off, or just the reality of holidaying in Ireland?

Pól Ó Conghaile

'Much as I love a bargain, heavy discounting now will devalue the holiday experience, and risk cutting corners at the worst possible time,' our travel editor writes

Morriscastle, Co Wexford. 'The longest unbroken stretch of beach in Europe in full sunrise flight yesterday,' writes Irish holiday park, Morriscastle Strand. Photo: Twitter / @morriscastlePk Expand

Morriscastle, Co Wexford. 'The longest unbroken stretch of beach in Europe in full sunrise flight yesterday,' writes Irish holiday park, Morriscastle Strand. Photo: Twitter / @morriscastlePk

I’ve paid €2.99 for a sandwich. It was cheap, but disgusting — about as flavourful as its packaging.

On occasion, I’ve also paid hundreds of euro for dinner.

That’s a tonne of money, but those meals involved cutting-edge Irish cooking, exquisite ingredients, glowing service and lovely company — special-occasion splurges that put a smile on my face.

