Aer Lingus cuts Cara - much-loved magazine put to flight by Covid

Aer Lingus has suspended the printing of Cara magazine "due to the impact of Covid-19". Millions of passengers will miss it, says Pól Ó Conghaile
Cara magazine will no longer be published.
That won't come as a surprise, but I don't think I'm alone in feeling like the coronavirus has snuffed out an Irish institution.
Cara has been "suspended" in response to a reduction in flights "due to the impact of Covid-19", Aer Lingus confirmed to me in a statement.
The trickle of passengers that has boarded its planes since last March may have noticed the iconic title missing. Advertising has collapsed, and airlines have scrambled to cut costs and sanitise cabin environments, reducing 'touch points' like cash and in-flight reading materials. But only recently was the broader business decision confirmed.
Of course, Covid has created far greater casualties than magazines. But this little loss feels sad because, similar to Aer Lingus itself, Cara was so completely Irish in its DNA (even if, since IAG acquired the airline in 2015, it is no longer Irish-owned).
It was the Guinness or Waterford Crystal of the seat-back pocket.
The magazine was free, which meant captive passengers browsed at leisure. Its pages contained a rich spread of style, culture and travel coverage (of Aer Lingus destinations, of course), but always remained accessible. Cover stars like Saoirse Ronan, Imelda May or Jonny Sexton sat comfortably alongside features on Chicago's neighbourhood food scenes, or the best bars in Berlin.
You could skim or get stuck in. You could pore over an interview, flick through the in-flight entertainment pages or - as I often did - marvel at those route network maps, and wonder where you might go next.
For a travel writer, Cara was a prized commission. I wrote many times for the magazine, and loved that it allowed features breathe across several pages of glossy, lovingly-designed real estate. It was also something of a last bastion for travel photographers in an age of stock and marketing images, valuing and paying for their contributions right up to the final issue.
Though overseen by Cedar under a broader media and content contract with IAG, Aer Lingus had continued to print Cara in Ireland, and had a long tradition of hiring thoughtful, clued-in and homegrown editorial talent - including editors like Lizzie Gore-Grimes, Tony Clayton-Lea, Fran Power (now features editor of the Sunday Independent) and, most recently, Lucy White.
Of course, this was an advertising-based model (remember all of those car hire, hotel and tour company spreads?). But it was never token, wallpaper coverage of 'Oireland'. Cara was a magazine that cared, whose writers reported from the ground, and whose publishers invested in 'insider' coverage of Irish food, design, sport and culture.
For inbound travellers to Ireland, it whetted the appetite. For those of us returning home, it set the heart ticking.
Cara didn't have to print in high volume, but it was read by millions of passengers every year, and the production values reflected that. By the end of the month, copies were dog-eared, but hanging in there. And countless passengers will recall pulling fresh copies from seat-backs at the beginning of the month, inhaling that newly-minted whiff as they opened the pages.
I've written travel stories for publications all over the world, but a feature in there got noticed like no other.
"I saw your piece in Cara," a friend would say. And the chat would start.
Cara was first published in 1968 (you can see past issues here) and had survived other threats - in-flight movies, iPads and Wi-Fi were all seen as potential game-changers, but passengers continued to pick it up regardless.
Covid, as with so much else, is different. Airlines have been eviscerated in 2020, with Dublin Airport alone reporting 21.4 million fewer passengers to the end of October this year. Every cent possible is being saved.
In September, BA announced that after 47 years it would take its High Life magazine online, reserving a few print copies for airline lounges and frequent flyers. In the US, United and American have resumed publication of their in-flight titles, but Southwest and Delta have opted not to... for now.
Will this be the final call for Cara?
In its statement, the airline left the door open: "Cara is a valued travel resource for Aer Lingus customers and we are currently working with Cara’s publishers [Cedar] regarding the format of the publication," it said.
Could it appear online? Could it be mailed or emailed directly to loyal customers? Could an app be available for reading on future flights? Could it even make a return to print, if advertising and browsing return in a thoroughly vaccinated, post-pandemic future?
I hope it hasn't taken off for good.
