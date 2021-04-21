| 12.7°C Dublin

A 'Super League' for summer holidays - the ten countries we might travel to first

With various countries vaccinating at different speeds and tourism desperate to restart, a year of travel corridors looks increasingly possible

Pleasure island: Playa Blanca in Lanzarote Expand

Europe's proposed soccer 'Super League' scored a spectacular own goal this week, but could a holiday 'Super League' catch on?

As vaccination programmes race ahead in places like the UK and Israel, and others like like Greece, Thailand and Turkey rush to inoculate tourism staff, a privileged tier of holiday destinations seems possible.

