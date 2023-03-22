21 expert travel tips to save money on your holiday this year

There’s very little that’s certain in this world. Save for the fact that your holiday will be more expensive this year.

Michael O’Leary has said flight prices will rise. Some travel agents reckon peak season prices are up by 15pc or more. A recent survey found the average Irish holidaymaker expects to spend €2,800 on their main holiday this year.

There are lots of reasons for this – from airline fuel to the growing cost of food, energy, transport, car hire and insurance around the world. But still, people seem determined to holiday, and to take a well-earned break.

So how can you get the best value from that break? Here are 20 travel tips to help you save money on your holiday.

Before you go

1. Book hotels direct

It’s no secret tip, yet a surprising number of us forget to do this. That’s because sites like booking.com and hotels.com are so damn convenient.

My suggestion is to use these sites for your search, and then call the hotel before clicking ‘book’. Because a direct booking saves them the fee (often 15pc or more), you are open to discounts, perks like a glass of bubbles on arrival, better cancellation terms or discounted extra nights.

2. Track the exchange

Your euro is worth different things in different places. It will be hammered in Scandinavia, for instance, but could travel far in Poland or South Africa. The price of basic street food in Singapore could have you eating like a king in Vietnam. Searching like this can open up surprising destination choices, too.

3. Know your newsletters

Signing up for frequent flyer or hotel loyalty programmes can save money, but most people don’t travel often enough to make it worthwhile.

Instead, sign up for the newsletters or follow the Facebook pages of your favourite hotels — the first places you’ll hear of discounts or late cancellations. Other, newsletter based businesses like Rory’s Travel Club may be worth a look for their deal prowess, but do not function in the same way as travel agents.

4. Travel off-peak

Yes, yes, we know. But it’s worth reiterating. Travelling off-peak can save money on holidays. If you are tied to school holidays, try travelling midweek or on earlier or later flights to work around the fringes of demand. Instead of seven or 14 days, look at five, six or 10-night breaks that avoid busy weekends. If your dates are flexible, you’ll always get better deals.

Another idea is to spread the cost of your holiday by booking early, ideally taking advantage of an early bird low deposit, and spreading your payments over several months with a travel agent.

5. Use Ryanair’s fare finder

Its ‘Fare Finder’ tool is found under the ‘plan’ tab on Ryanair’s website. Set a budget for your trip, and leave the destination as ‘anywhere’ to find the cheapest fares around Europe. Biarritz and Basel were available from €17.99 one-way when I checked, for example. Just watch the extras…

6. Swap your house

It’s not for everyone, but sites like homelink.ie and intervac-homeexchange.com allow users to list their houses (from around €85 a year) for swaps. Neither places a limit on the number of exchanges/holidays one can make. After that, your only costs are transport. Read a longer feature on how house swaps work here.

7. Get price alerts

Price comparison sites like skyscanner.com or kayak.ie are handy to compare airfares. By setting up an alert, you’ll get notified as soon as the price goes up or down by email. They’re free — just tick the alarm bell icon.

8. Be savvy with supermarket points

Why not put some of those loyalty points toward a holiday? Just €20 of Tesco Clubcard vouchers gets you €60 travel tokens for Irish Ferries or Stena Line, for example. SuperValu Real Rewards offers hotel break discounts, too.

9. Be cute about car hire

To secure the car you want at a price that won’t break your heart, plan ahead. Search to get an idea of prices on sites like rentalcars.com, cartrawler.com or carrentals.com (if you are a regular flyer, your airline may have car hire deals, too). Before booking however, remember that direct sales are likely to have better customer service.

Think of taking out taking our an annual car hire excess insurance policy – a policy of around €60 a year will mean you don’t have to pay those pesky upsells at rental desks. AIG, Laya Travel Insurance and carhireexces.ie are just a few options. And watch out for finicky details that can catch you unawares – fees for driving in Northern Ireland, one-way drop-offs, fuel return policies and so on. Simon Calder has a great feature listing his car rental tips here.

10. Follow the new flights

There’s a lot of gobbledygook written about when to book the lowest airfares. But you will consistently get lower fares when booking further in advance for popular routes, or when booking newer routes to the market. As an example, this year Ryanair has a new route from Dublin Airport to Castellon in Spain, among many others. As I write, each-way fares were available from €60 or less in June and July.

11. Buy travel insurance in advance

Travel insurance is more critical than ever (thanks, Covid). If you travel more than once a year, consider an annual (or family) policy. You will surely save money. Don’t be tempted to leave this to the last minute, either. Lots of claims are made before travel, and moratoriums for cancellation are usually in place, so check the terms and book at least two weeks (if not more) before departure.

12. Pre-book airport parking

The closure of the Quick Park facility at Dublin Airport, taking thousands of spaces out of the equation, has put the squeeze on space and prices at peak times. Book ahead, or better still, ask a friend to drop you off (saving the taxi or parking fees) and return the favour.

While you’re away

13. Test drive a thrifty trip

Have you actually tried thriftier travel? Give it a shot, and see what suits you... and what doesn’t.

Ditching a checked bag not only saves the airline fees, but can be surprisingly freeing (it’s less tempting to shop and easier to use public transport with just a small backpack, for example). Instead of a hotel, look into a hostel – they’re much more varied and comfy than you remember. Kash Bhattacharya’s budgettraveller.org is a great place to start a search.

14. Renew your EHIC

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) is free, and entitles you to free or reduced healthcare on holiday in the EU or EEA should you need it (on a family holiday in Spain last year, we did indeed need it). This can take at least 10 working days to renew, so don’t leave it to the last minute. You can read more about the EHIC here. ehic.ie

15. Find the free Fridays

Lots of museums and galleries have free periods you can tap (Madrid’s Prado is free from 6pm-8pm most days, for example). If you are an older or younger traveller, use your concessions (some may surprise you — the Louvre is free for those under 26). In our days of dynamic pricing, it’s often cheaper to visit popular attractions (the Cliffs of Moher, for example) early or late in the day. Booking advance tickets online is almost always cheaper, too.

16. Take a night train

Sleeper trains are on the rise in Europe (think of Austria’s NightJet, or the Intercités de Nuit in France). These can save you the cost of a hotel stay, and bring an element of sustainability and socialising back to travel. Seat61.com is the best rail travel site, bar none.

17. Drill into downloads

I thought roaming bill shock was a thing of the past, but had a low-level brush with it after a recent trip to the US. Be aware of your roaming charges, and download maps, or a language in your translation app, so you can navigate and translate offline on the hoof. The same goes for music or TV shows.

18. Sharing is caring

Trying to trim the taxi or car rental bills? Uber and Lyft allow you to pool rides with other users, BlaBlaCar pairs travellers for longer-distance car-pooling, and apps like withlocals.com or eatwith.com allow travellers to join group food experiences — like home-cooked meals or small food tours.

19. Think like a local

You don’t have to have that pint in Temple Bar, or coffee on St Mark’s Square. Pausing to think like a local is a no-brainer for thrifty travellers. Buy food from markets or grocery stores, do lunch (or early-birds) instead of dinner, hit up happy hours, bring your own snacks and water, Google free festivals and events, explore parks and gardens and use public transport or city bike schemes. It gets you far more familiar with a city, too.

20. Be smart with cards

Contactless payments are super-handy, but it’s hard to keep an eye on the add-ons. For example, my bank charges 46c for every debit card transaction overseas (and many banks or cards levy currency exchange charges). Options like Revolut are free of such fees. It’s also a good rule of thumb to pay in a local currency when given the option at ATMs or card machines.

21. Set a budget

I know. Nobody wants to do this. But even talking about it can alert you to where your money goes. Budgeting apps like Trail Wallet are an option, but simple notes will work just fine.

This story originally appeared in Weekend magazine