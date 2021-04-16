‘You’re in your bubble’ – can people go self-catering or camping within their own county or not? 

“There’s a storm brewing out west," says Peter Warburton, who runs Cottages for Couples in Skibereen, Co Cork.

Since in-county travel resumed on April 12, he says self-catering businesses like his are angry that people can “break rules” by booking holiday homes on sites like Airbnb and booking.com, while he continues to abide by Level 5 restrictions.

Searches for self-catering on both platforms appear to show availability in multiple properties this April – a month when Mr Warburton says he alone has cancelled 120 bookings.

"We are not naive. We don’t imagine squads of gardaí knocking on the doors of illegally rented cottages here in West Cork and dishing out fines. But this cannot simply be allowed to continue.”

So can people stay in self-catering or campsites within their counties, or not?

“All non-essential/tourist accommodation (including camping and self-catering) is to remain closed at the current time, as it is not an essential service,” the Department of Tourism has now clarified to the Irish Independent.

The Garda Press Office adds that businesses breaking regulations by providing non-essential services can be fined up to €4,000 or receive a month in prison, or both.

Contacted for a statement, Airbnb said: “With lockdowns in place across Ireland, stays on Airbnb are only permitted in limited circumstances, in line with Government guidance, and we investigate any issues brought to our attention. We share clear warnings about Government restrictions and the vast majority of hosts follow the rules.”

Similar to other accommodations, self-catering may open for people providing essential services, so focusing on search results of available listings can be misleading.

Read More

Self-catering isn’t the only area of confusion. Under Ireland’s phased reopening schedule, outdoor visitor attractions (“for example: zoos, open pet farms, heritage sites... but not amusement parks”) are permitted to reopen from April 26, subject to the prevailing public health situation.

But what about outdoor adventure parks, boat hire or surf lessons?

In the absence of clear guidance, many businesses we contacted around the country this week were preparing to reopen for punters within their counties – from a surf school in Co Sligo to sea-kayaking tours in Co Cork and adventure parks in counties Galway, Wicklow and Kilkenny.

However, on Friday afternoon, the Department of An Taoiseach told us:

“Considering issues such as use of shared equipment / common touch points / potential for congregation etc., amusement parks, adventure centres and group activities such as lessons are not permitted [to open on April 26].”

Not for the first time, the confusion and lack of a roadmap for reopening has left Irish tourism and hospitality businesses frustrated and dismayed.

Expand Close Cottages for Couples in West Cork / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cottages for Couples in West Cork

"All my activities are outdoors and I feel that if tennis and golf are permitted then my business, because it’s based outdoors, should come under the same banner,” says Mike Wyley, of Bike & Hike Adventures, an eBike business start-up in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

“We have had no guidance from Government or any other group; it has been left up to ourselves to make this decision,” he adds.

“I’d love a plan!” agrees Máire Ní Mhurchú of the Irish Self-Catering Federation (ISCF). “I’ve already seen camper vans driving out towards Mizen.”

None of the ISCF's 4,000+ properties are open now, she says, but there are an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 self-catering rentals available in Ireland, and nobody knows for sure what the extent of current activity is.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said a June reopening for hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses is possible, but the ISCF and Irish Caravan and Camping Council (ICCC) believe their members should be allowed reopen up to six weeks before other types of accommodation, due to the self-contained nature of their rentals and campsites.

This should happen by early to mid-May, Ms Ní Mhurchú says.

Phased hospitality reopenings are scheduled in the UK and Scotland, and this week, Northern Ireland announced a timeline that will see self-catering, caravans and camping resume from April 30, ahead of a general reopening for hotels on May 24.

Boat rental and outdoor adventure companies also argue that they should be allowed to reopen earlier – both as an economic lifeline and to offer mental and physical benefits for households.

The Irish Boat Rental Association and Ireland's Association for Adventure Tourism (IAAT) have teamed up with self-catering and camping associations to float the idea of “safe tourism packages”, where families “could engage in day activities, enjoy self-contained accommodation and take advantage of hospitality takeaway food" while adhering to health guidelines.

"The idea is you’re in your own bubble all the time,” Ms Ní Mhurchú explains.

Although it has been submitted to Tourism Minister Catherine Martin, she says they have not yet heard back on the idea.

For now, the Department of Tourism says the situation will be kept “under review”. An official update on further easing of restrictions is expected towards the end of April.

Peter Warburton says that’s not soon enough.

“If people within Cork county can travel to West Cork, then an overnight stay where there is no interaction or congregation with other people is perfectly safe.

“And a couple of nights in a treehouse with a hot-tub will probably do the world of good to someone’s physical and mental well-being.”