‘You’re in the elements; one tiny speck’ – Mayo is triathlete Maeve Gallagher's stunning training ground

"I’m proud to say I’m from this little county on the edge of Europe.”

So says triathlete Maeve Gallagher, in a new video showcasing mouthwatering landscapes around Co Mayo.

"You’re just in the elements, one tiny speck.”

Gallagher, 22, is an elite national triathlon champion and the latest local athlete to be featured by Mayo County Council in a series of videos highlighting the pride its sportspeople have in their county.

Maeve Gallagher training in Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

Whatsapp Maeve Gallagher training in Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

The video, filmed by Cut Media, sees her diving into Callow Lake near Swinford, cycling along the shores of Clew Bay, and running on the Great Western Greenway.

Other videos have featured kite-surfer Francois Colussi, triathlete Con Doherty and GAA stars Aidan O'Shea, Lee Keegan and Colm Boyle.

Video, reels and social media imagery are increasingly essential to tourism marketing and travel inspiration.

This one also comes as The Banshees of Inisherin, large parts of which were filmed on Achill Island, has catapulted Co Mayo into the Hollywood spotlight.

Other locations see Gallagher in Wild Nephin, crossing the suspension bridge at Tarsaghaun on the Bangor Trail, and relaxing with her family on the sandy beach at Bertra near Murrisk, overlooked by Croagh Patrick.

“Her invitation is for everyone to come to Mayo and experience it for themselves,” Mayo County Council (mayo.ie) says.