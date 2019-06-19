Qatar Airways has been named the world's best airline for the fifth time at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

World's Top 10 airlines for 2019 revealed, but how do Aer Lingus and Ryanair rate?

Singapore Airlines took the top spot in 2018, but this year has to make do with second place. Japan's ANA All Nippon Airways rounds out the Top 3.

Aer Lingus, which this year retained its status as Ireland's only 4-star airline in Skytrax's rankings, placed 38th on the global list.

Ryanair ranked 59th overall, but placed ninth among the World's Best Low-Cost Airlines. Lufthansa was the only European carrier in the Top 10.

The awards were announced at this week's Paris Air Show.

Skytrax World’s Top 10 Airlines of 2019

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways Cathay Pacific Emirates EVA Air Hainan Airlines Qantas Airways Lufthansa Thai Airways

Qatar Airways, which flies direct from Dublin to Doha, also won awards for World’s Best Business Class and World’s Best Business Class Seat.

"Becoming the first airline to be named as ‘Airline of the Year’ for the fifth time is a landmark achievement," said Qatar's Group CEO Akbar Al Bakar.

Singapore Airlines won World’s Best Cabin Crew, as well as awards for the World’s Best First Class, Best Airline in Asia and World’s Best First Class Seat.

AirAisia won World's Best Low-Cost Airline, followed by easyJet and Norwegian, which last week announced that it would not resume transatlantic flights from Cork or Shannon this year following the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Skytrax World’s Best Low-Cost Airlines 2019

AirAsia easyJet Norwegian Southwest Airlines AirAsiaX Jetstar Airways WestJet Indigo Ryanair Eurowings

Other notable winners included Norwegian as World’s Best Low-Cost Long Haul Airline, Philippine Airlines as World’s Most Improved Airline, Bangkok Airways as World’s Best Regional Airline, and EVA Air as World's Cleanest Airline.

Skytrax (worldairlineawards.com) is a London-based air transport rating organisation that undertakes product, service and passenger audits and research studies for airlines, airports and related businesses.

Its World Airline Awards, running since 1999, are compiled using what the consultancy says is the world's largest airline passenger satisfaction survey.

“All of today’s award winning airlines are voted for by customers, and the focus of our annual survey is for travellers to make their own, personal choices as to which airlines they consider to be best," said Edward Plaisted of Skytrax.

He dubbed the ratings the "Passengers' Choice Awards”.

