Singapore Airlines has announced the world's longest flight, scheduled between New York and Singapore from October 11.

World’s longest flight set for take-off (but there's a catch)

Passengers will fly non-stop between the two cities on an Airbus A350-900ULR, covering a distance of around 9,500 miles.

The A35-900ULR (ultra long range) aircraft will be used for the flights lasting up to 18 hours and 45 minutes. There's a catch, however. To save on fuel, the aircraft will be configured with 94 premium economy seats and 67 business class seats.

There are no standard economy class seats on board, and lead-in fares start from SGD2,961 (€1,863, one-way) in the first week of its launch. The longest existing passenger flight is currently operated by Qatar Airways between Doha and Auckland, at 9,025 miles.

Singapore Airlines Business Class

Singapore Airlines served the Singapore-New York route until 2013, when it suspended flights due to high fuel costs. The A350-900ULR offers better fuel efficiency and is designed to offer a more comfortable travelling environment with higher ceilings, larger windows, a wider body and lighting which reduces jetlag.

The UK's longest non-stop route is the 9,009-mile Qantas service between London and Perth, which launched in March.

Press Association