World’s longest flight set for take-off (but there's a catch)
Singapore Airlines has announced the world's longest flight, scheduled between New York and Singapore from October 11.
Passengers will fly non-stop between the two cities on an Airbus A350-900ULR, covering a distance of around 9,500 miles.
The A35-900ULR (ultra long range) aircraft will be used for the flights lasting up to 18 hours and 45 minutes.
There's a catch, however. To save on fuel, the aircraft will be configured with 94 premium economy seats and 67 business class seats.
There are no standard economy class seats on board, and lead-in fares start from SGD2,961 (€1,863, one-way) in the first week of its launch.
The longest existing passenger flight is currently operated by Qatar Airways between Doha and Auckland, at 9,025 miles.
Singapore Airlines served the Singapore-New York route until 2013, when it suspended flights due to high fuel costs.
The A350-900ULR offers better fuel efficiency and is designed to offer a more comfortable travelling environment with higher ceilings, larger windows, a wider body and lighting which reduces jetlag.
The UK’s longest non-stop route is the 9,009-mile Qantas service between London and Perth, which launched in March.
