World’s 50 Best Restaurants revealed for 2023 - but no Irish business makes the cut

Central in Lima takes the top spot for 2023; no Irish restaurant has featured since 2003

The best restaurant in the world is Central, in Lima, Peru.

That’s according to 2023’s World's 50 Best Restaurants list, which this week moved the restaurant world's epicenter away from Copenhagen, which had claimed the top spot for the last two years - in 2022 with Geranium, an ambitious Scandi restaurant whose home is a football station. The year before, it was the reincarnated Noma, which had won the No. 1 ranking five times.

Central features a dynamic tasting menu from chef Virgilio Martinez. It showcases ingredients from Peru's diverse landscape and notes the latitude of each dish, from potatoes sourced at the heights of the Andes mountains to sea urchin from the ocean.

Tasting menu prices start from approximately €266 per person. Matching wines can be added from €107pp.

It was a very good night for Lima at the awards, hosted this year in Valencia. The Peruvian capital had four spots on the top 50 list, including two in the top 10. Maido came in at No. 6; Kjolle was No. 28, and Mayta No. 47.

Likewise, Spain had reason to celebrate - six restaurants in the country made the top 50 list, including Disfrutar at No. 2. The Barcelona restaurant is run by chefs Oriol Castro, Mateu Casañas and Eduard Xatruch, who are all alumni of the famed El Bulli restaurant.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list is voted for by 1,080 industry experts and is independently adjudicated by Deloitte, it says. They represent 27 regions around the world; each region has 40 voters, and they can cast up to seven votes in that area.

This is the 21st year for the awards compiled by UK-based company William Reed Business Media. The designations have become important tools for chefs looking to distinguish themselves and attract diners. Regional versions of the awards in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa have also shone a light on cities or whole countries previously overlooked by foodies and tourists.

Past No. 1 winners are no longer eligible to win, a decision made by World's 50 Best in 2019, to shake up the names at the top of the list.

Now, places like Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy; New York's Eleven Madison Park; and Noma, which has announced its closure at the end of next year, live in an emeritus category. Restaurants say that a big win almost always brings an onslaught of bookings.

No Irish restaurant has appeared in the rankings since Roundwood House in Co Laois placed at No. 42 in 2002, and Thornton's in Dublin reached No. 25 in 2003.

The Central team picks up an award. Photo: David Holbrook / World's 50 Best

Central's Martinez credits World's 50 Best for building a Latin American community of chefs over the past few years.

"We were having all these Latin American celebrations in Merida, Buenos Aires and Lima, so we started to get to know each other and now we are sharing our love," he said in an interview with Bloomberg following his win.

"It's hard to articulate about all these beautiful cultures, all this complexity that makes the colours of Latin America."

The No. 1 title is meaningful not just for the visibility it brings to Central, but also to other restaurants in the region, Martinez said. "Peru has been so involved with bioculture and biodiversity," he said. "This gives us a place to speak about them."

Copenhagen didn't just lose its No. 1 restaurant ranking. It now only has one place in the top 50, Alchemist, at No. 5, which also won the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality award. The new list marked a slow fade for the era of Nordic cooking which has dominated the food world for the last decade, and a strong influx of energy from South America and Mexico.

Another big winner on this year's list: Dubai. For the first time, two restaurants from the city arrived in the top 50. Tresind Studio, the modern Indian dining room, was at No. 11 and Orfali Bros. Bistro an No. 46.

Tresind’s current tasting menu features a journey around India's diverse culinary regions – a cuisine that struggles to get noticed, according to its chef, Himanshu Saini.

"For us, the whole idea around the restaurant is to change the perception of Indian food," Saini said. "I'm hoping that the story of our restaurant is that we can inspire more people to tell the greater story of our country."

Several of the big movers on the list came from Paris: Le Clarence fell almost 40 spots, from 28 to 67. But Table by Bruno Verjus, the idiosyncratic restaurant from a former blogger, claimed the Highest New Entry Award, at No. 10.

Also jumping up the list were Atomix, the exceptional Korean tasting menu spot in New York, that rose to No. 8 from No. 33, and London’s unconventional Mexican restaurant Kol, which catapulted from No. 73 to 23.

Dedicated awards at the ceremony included Best Female Chef to Elena Reygadas of Mexico City's Rosetta. Tatiana, New York's breakout hit restaurant from Kwame Onwuachi was given the Resy One to Watch award.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list 2023

1. Central (Lima, Peru)

2. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

3. Diverxo (Madrid, Spain)

4. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)

5. Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)

6. Maido (Lima, Peru)

7. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

8. Atomix (New York City)

9. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

10. New: Table by Bruno Verjus (Paris, France)

11. New: Trèsind Studio (Dubai, UAE)

12. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

13. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

14. Odette (Singapore)

15. New: Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

16. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy)

17. New: Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand)

18. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

19. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

20. Quique Dacosta (Dénia, Spain)

21. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

22. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

23. New: Kol (London, England)

24. Septime (Paris, France)

25. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

26. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

27. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

28. New: Kjolle (Lima, Peru)

29. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

30. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

31. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

32. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

33. New: El Chato (Bogotá, Colombia)

34. Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy)

35. Ikoyi (London, England)

36. New: Plénitude (Paris, France)

37. New: Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)

38. The Clove Club (London, England)

39. The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)

40. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

41. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

42. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

43. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)

44. Le Bernardin (New York City)

45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)

46. New: Orfali Bros (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

47. Mayta (Lima, Peru)

48. New: La Grenouillère (La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France)

49. New: Rosetta (Mexico City)

50. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile. For more information, visit theworlds50best.com.