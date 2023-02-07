‘Winery in the sky’ – world’s first ‘winery airline’ takes flight

The world’s first winery airline has taken flight.

New Zealand wine company Invivo welcomed passengers onboard Invivo Air on January 31.

The charter flight left Auckland Airport at midday and travelled to Queenstown, where it landed two hours later.

While guests were onboard the Invivo Air Saab 340 plane, they enjoyed an eight-step wine-testing experience, with hanging vine decorations and an in-flight wine magazine added to the winery-at-altitude effect.

"It’s business class in every glass,” the airline says.

A limited number of tickets went on sale for the experience last December priced at $1,149 NZD (€674) per person, according to the Invivio Air website.

Also included were a one night stay at The Hilton Queenstown, a vineyard visit and dinner with wine pairings.

Expand Close Photo: Invivio Air / Facebook

Billed as “a winery in the sky”, the flight featured wine tasting of celebrities’ brands, including Graham Norton and Sarah Jessica Parker’s ranges, alongside other Invivo bottles.

To complete the wine-sipping flight, there was entertainment and music mid-air too.

Invivo co-founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron led the wine-tasting event.

Ahead of the winery airline launch, Mr Cameron said: “Invivo Air is the world’s first winery airline and we’re looking forward to guiding our guests through the ultimate wine lovers experience – both at 18,000ft in our winery in the sky and also on terra firma at one of our beautiful Central Otago vineyards.

“We’re thrilled to open Invivo Air to the public and deliver a truly unique experience for those that come on board. We’ll be tasting some stunning drops in some truly epic locations.

"So, wine not come fly with us and experience business class in every glass!”

Upon arrival at Queenstown, guests were taken on a tour of Legend’s Terrace in Central Otago, which is one of Invivo’s oldest vineyards.

The vineyard is known for creating award-winning sauvignon blanc, rosé and pinot noir from New Zealand.

An evening winemakers’ dinner followed, before guests stayed overnight at the five-star Hilton Queenstown Resort and Spa. The lake-side location also has an indoor pool, spa and gym.

The dates of future wine flights are yet to be announced by Invivo Air.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile