Where can you fly to from Ireland after July 19? Here’s a list of routes starting from €4.99

It’s less than a week to the easing of restrictions on non-essential international travel, Digital Covid Certificates are beginning to land, and holiday talk is hotting up.
So where can you go, and when?
Aer Lingus says it is experiencing “an uplift” in searches for sun holiday flights, with some 38 European routes now confirmed for take-off after July 19.
Shannon Airport will double its routes from eight to 16 in time for July 19, it says, led by Ryanair, which is also planning a winter connection with Turin for skiers. Aer Lingus, which is closing its crew base at Shannon, has not operated a flight there since April 2020, however.
Flight prices are historically low, with Ryanair offering some lead-in fares from €4.99 to the UK and €7.99 (on select dates in July from Dublin to destinations including Bari and Seville, for example), and Aer Lingus from €45.99, but remember those are one-way deals available at limited times and do not include any fees and extras.
Despite some optimism, uncertainty still prevails – from today, for example, Malta has decided to only accept fully vaccinated tourists.
Countries can also differ in how they accept PCR and antigen test results, and in the ages at which children are exempt from tests – it’s 12 in Spain, 11 in France and six in Italy, for example. So research is definitely required.
Pat Dawson of the Irish Travel Agents Association welcomed the roll-out of Ireland’s Digital Covid Certificates this week, but said the differing restrictions are causing “massive confusion”, particularly among families.
Nevertheless, travel agents are fielding “an awful lot of enquiries”, he added, and bookings are starting to pick up – albeit at a fraction of normal summer levels.
Top tip? Before booking, check restrictions in your destination and ahead of your return to Ireland at reopen.europa.eu, gov.ie and dfa.ie/travel. And don’t forget to check that your passports are in date, and your travel insurance provides adequate cover.
Here's a selection of European routes now confirmed for take-off.
Cork is already operating Ryanair flights to Alicante, Malaga, London Stansted and Luton, Wroclaw, while KLM is serving Amsterdam, Lufthansa Frankfurt and Aer Lingus London Heathrow.
Note that the airport will close for reconstruction works on its main runway from September 13 to November 22. Upcoming routes are as follows:
Dublin is operating 69pc fewer flights than it was in July 2019, but still runs over 200 daily arrivals and departures, including regular services to London and long-haul destinations like New York and Dubai, which have operated throughout the pandemic.
Ongoing European city services include Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dubrovnik, Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Rome.
Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus are flying to Santorini this summer (fares start from around €65.99 one-way, but rise through August), as well as hotspots like Alicante, Faro, Malaga, Paphos and the Canary Islands of Lanzarote, Tenerife and Gran Canaria.
Routes set to start or resume after July 19 include:
Shannon has ongoing Ryanair flights to Barcelona-Reus, Faro, Tenerife, London Stansted and Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw and Manchester.
It will also welcome the following services in the weeks ahead:
Ryanair services to London Stansted, Luton, Liverpool and Malaga have resumed. The airport is expecting to hear shortly on its Aer Lingus London Gatwick service.
NB: This is a select list of European services. Flights also operate to the US, Dubai and other destinations, but check restrictions carefully before booking