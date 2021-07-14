Where can you fly to from Ireland after July 19? Here’s a list of routes starting from €4.99

Employees at Shannon Airport prepare to welcome passengers back after July 19

It’s less than a week to the easing of restrictions on non-essential international travel, Digital Covid Certificates are beginning to land, and holiday talk is hotting up.

So where can you go, and when?

Aer Lingus says it is experiencing “an uplift” in searches for sun holiday flights, with some 38 European routes now confirmed for take-off after July 19.

Shannon Airport will double its routes from eight to 16 in time for July 19, it says, led by Ryanair, which is also planning a winter connection with Turin for skiers. Aer Lingus, which is closing its crew base at Shannon, has not operated a flight there since April 2020, however.

Flight prices are historically low, with Ryanair offering some lead-in fares from €4.99 to the UK and €7.99 (on select dates in July from Dublin to destinations including Bari and Seville, for example), and Aer Lingus from €45.99, but remember those are one-way deals available at limited times and do not include any fees and extras.

Despite some optimism, uncertainty still prevails – from today, for example, Malta has decided to only accept fully vaccinated tourists.

Countries can also differ in how they accept PCR and antigen test results, and in the ages at which children are exempt from tests – it’s 12 in Spain, 11 in France and six in Italy, for example. So research is definitely required.

Pat Dawson of the Irish Travel Agents Association welcomed the roll-out of Ireland’s Digital Covid Certificates this week, but said the differing restrictions are causing “massive confusion”, particularly among families.

Nevertheless, travel agents are fielding “an awful lot of enquiries”, he added, and bookings are starting to pick up – albeit at a fraction of normal summer levels.

Top tip? Before booking, check restrictions in your destination and ahead of your return to Ireland at reopen.europa.eu, gov.ie and dfa.ie/travel. And don’t forget to check that your passports are in date, and your travel insurance provides adequate cover.

Here's a selection of European routes now confirmed for take-off.

Cork Airport

Cork is already operating Ryanair flights to Alicante, Malaga, London Stansted and Luton, Wroclaw, while KLM is serving Amsterdam, Lufthansa Frankfurt and Aer Lingus London Heathrow.

Note that the airport will close for reconstruction works on its main runway from September 13 to November 22. Upcoming routes are as follows:

Bordeaux - Ryanair, from August 2

Faro – Aer Lingus (from July 20); Ryanair (ongoing)

Liverpool – Ryanair, from August 3

Malaga – Aer Lingus (from July 20); Ryanair (ongoing)

Malta – Ryanair, from July 18

Milan Bergamo – Ryanair, from August 1

Naples – Ryanair, from July 17

Palma – Aer Lingus (from July 19); Ryanair (from August 1)

Paris – Air France, from July 14

Zurich – Swiss, from July 18

Dublin Airport

Dublin is operating 69pc fewer flights than it was in July 2019, but still runs over 200 daily arrivals and departures, including regular services to London and long-haul destinations like New York and Dubai, which have operated throughout the pandemic.

Ongoing European city services include Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dubrovnik, Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Rome.

Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus are flying to Santorini this summer (fares start from around €65.99 one-way, but rise through August), as well as hotspots like Alicante, Faro, Malaga, Paphos and the Canary Islands of Lanzarote, Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Routes set to start or resume after July 19 include:

Bilbao – Aer Lingus, from July 21

Bordeaux – Aer Lingus, from July 30

Budapest – Aer Lingus, from July 30

Cagliari – Ryanair, from July 17

Corfu – Aer Lingus, from July 24

Dalaman – Ryanair, from September 1

Ibiza – Ryanair, from July 17

Menorca – Ryanair, from September 4

Marrakech – Ryanair, from July 18

Rhodes – Aer Lingus (from July 23); Ryanair (from August 3)

Santiago de Compostela – Aer Lingus from July 19

Toulouse – Aer Lingus, from August 1

Venice – Aer Lingus, from July 21

Shannon Airport

Shannon has ongoing Ryanair flights to Barcelona-Reus, Faro, Tenerife, London Stansted and Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw and Manchester.

It will also welcome the following services in the weeks ahead:

Corfu – Ryanair, from August 3

Lanzarote – Ryanair, from July 18

Malaga – Ryanair, from July 16

Palma – Ryanair, from July 18

Knock Ireland West

Ryanair services to London Stansted, Luton, Liverpool and Malaga have resumed. The airport is expecting to hear shortly on its Aer Lingus London Gatwick service.

Alicante – Ryanair, from July 19

Bristol – Ryanair, from July 19

Cologne – Ryanair, from September

East Midlands – Ryanair, from September

Edinburgh – Ryanair, from September

Faro – Ryanair, from August 3

Majorca – Ryanair, from August 3

Manchester – Ryanair, from September

Milan – Ryanair, from September

NB: This is a select list of European services. Flights also operate to the US, Dubai and other destinations, but check restrictions carefully before booking