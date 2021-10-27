| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What's it like inside the €3,900 private airport suite used by Prince William and Kate, and is there one in Ireland?

Inside Heathrow's VIP lounge. Source: @heathrowvip (Instagram) Expand
William and Kate enjoying a drink. Photo: Gareth Fuller Expand
Dublin Airport's Platinum Services Expand
Dublin Airport's Platinum Services Expand
Dublin Airport's Platinum Services Expand

Close

Inside Heathrow's VIP lounge. Source: @heathrowvip (Instagram)

Inside Heathrow's VIP lounge. Source: @heathrowvip (Instagram)

William and Kate enjoying a drink. Photo: Gareth Fuller

William and Kate enjoying a drink. Photo: Gareth Fuller

Dublin Airport's Platinum Services

Dublin Airport's Platinum Services

Dublin Airport's Platinum Services

Dublin Airport's Platinum Services

Dublin Airport's Platinum Services

Dublin Airport's Platinum Services

/

Inside Heathrow's VIP lounge. Source: @heathrowvip (Instagram)

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reported to have made use of Heathrow Airport’s luxury Windsor Suite – a private lounge which comes at a cost of £3,300 (€3,900) – ahead of a half-term holiday with their children.

So what is this lounge fit for a prince and princess really like?

The experience literally begins at your door, with a chauffeur service whisking passengers from their homes to a private entrance, where they are greeted by a doorman and personal butler assigned to them for the duration of their stay. 

Most Watched

Privacy