Sligo means something different to the over 65,000 people who live there, and a new social media campaign is aiming to share those perspectives on the county - from epic mountain landscapes to eagles flying.

What does Sligo mean to you? New campaign aims to light up social media

Launched this week by tourism network South and West Sligo, the initiative invites people to upload photos or videos of the county online using the #MySligo hashtag, communicating what Sligo means to them means to them.

The collective effort, it is hoped, will catch the eyes of potential visitors. "Every video or photo uploaded using that hashtag can be seen all over the world – people in Sligo, in Ireland, the diaspora can join in," the network says. "It’s a great way to celebrate the scenery, sights and diversity of this incredible county."

What does Sligo mean to you? Use #MySligo & upload your photo/video saying what ‘My Sligo’ means to you. Let’s tell the world about Sligo & see what's next..



‘Birds of Prey have been part of my life since I was a teenager....”Lothar @EaglesFlying1 @poloconghaile @Failte_Ireland pic.twitter.com/ORrIFZ3l7m — South & West Sligo Tourism (@VisitSouthSligo) April 10, 2018

Kicking off the campaign is a short video from Lothar Muschketat of Eagles Flying in Ballymote (below). It shows Linda, a white-tailed eagle from the birds of prey centre, as she swoops towards his leather-clad arm. The campaign follows the recent launch of a new Sligo Tourism Strategy, a collaborative venture between Sligo Tourism Ltd and the County Council, which sets out a roadmap for the development of the local industry from 2018-2023.

Some 192,000 overseas and 272,000 domestic holidaymakers visited Co. Sligo in 2016, according to the Council, spending an estimated €117.5 million. It hopes to grow those figures to 236,000, 312,000 and €149 million by 2023. Social media hashtags have become central to destination marketing campaigns, allowing people scattered by geography to work together in sharing common themes and stories about a region. If enough people row in behind a hashtag, it increases the chances of the destination images popping up in potential visitors' feeds.

#SligoFoodTrail is another local hashtag highlighting the region's food. "What is your Sligo?" the South and West Sligo network asks. "Food, fishing or football? Sailing, SUPping or surfing on the Wild Atlantic Way?

"Whatever it is, this is your chance to share it."

