'We sold a happy story, dreams. Now we are in a nightmare' - travel agents protest for Government Covid supports

A TRAVEL agent has told how the industry has gone from “selling dreams, to living in a nightmare,” as he protests with colleagues for Government Covid-19 supports.

Jeff Collins, from Best4Travel, in Dublin, has been protesting with colleagues today outside the Dáil as the industry calls for State assistance.

The group of 15 handed a letter into Government representing their industry as they campaign to save jobs and companies.

Mr Collins told RTÉ News at One: “We sold a happy story, we sold dreams. Now we are in a nightmare.”

“This Covid situation decimated the whole industry,” Mr Collins added.

The travel agents stood outside the Dáil earlier, holding suitcases with posters showing their difficulties.

The agents have labelled Government advice against non-essential travel, the “disastrous” green list and the 14-day quarantine regulation as hurting businesses.

They are calling for an increase of the wage subsidy to €350 a week, for grants rather than loans, and for a waiver to claim redundancy to be extended to the end of April.

Mr Collins said the fall out from the pandemic had been “traumatic,” after staff had to be let go.

“I have had to sell my car, raise funds,” Mr Collins added.

He also had to introduce “total wage deductions to keep the business alive.”

“I walk into the call centre and the place is empty.”

Linda Jones, from The Travel Boutique in Bray, Co Wicklow, said the industry had six months without any income.

Agents had gone from arranging holidays, to changing holidays, cancelling and moving to next year.

Ms Jones labelled the Green List as the “disastrous green list.”

“We have effectively been stopped from trading by the Government since the pandemic started.”

Online Editors