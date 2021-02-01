‘We need people to take multiple breaks’ once it is safe to staycation, says Fáilte Ireland

“We know from research that, last summer, 60pc of Irish people claimed they would be willing to take a holiday in Ireland,” said Niall Tracey, Fáilte Ireland's Director of Marketing.

"But only 29pc actually took a holiday.”

Mr Tracey was one of the speakers at ‘Survive to Thrive’, a virtual event organised by Fáilte Ireland and attended by over 5,000 Irish tourism and hospitality representatives today.

With 2021 increasingly looking like another year of the staycation, Mr Tracey announced a €6m “heavyweight" domestic ad campaign to encourage people to ‘Keep Discovering’ when the time is right.

“We don’t want people to take just one break in 2021, we need them to take multiple breaks,” he said.

The campaigns are ready to go, but providing any kind of timeline for planning or forecasting remains “nigh-on impossible”, added Paul Kelly, Fáilte Ireland’s CEO.

“Domestic tourism will be first to return,” he asserted, likely followed by visitors from areas that are geographically close to and familiar with Ireland, such as Britain and continental Europe.

“Those visiting friends and families are likely to be first to travel,” he added, followed by holidaymakers and then business travellers. High-income tourists may also return earlier, Mr Kelly said.

Read More

Within the tourism and hospitality industries, Easter is widely viewed as an optimistic scenario, with many believing it could be May or even early June before we can have a widespread reopening with inter-county travel.

While Ireland tightened its travel restrictions last week and vaccine supplies are delayed, Tourism Minister Catherine Martin did not rule out a return for overseas visitors this year.

Inbound tourism will reopen “at the earliest possible opportunity when it is safe to do so”, she said, encouraging businesses to be ready at that point.

New grant schemes for outdoor dining and urban “animation”, such as lighting and art installations, were was also announced as part of plans to revamp the “urban outdoors” in Ireland this year.

“We know that we’re going to be pinched in terms of having sufficient spaces for people to eat in,” said Paul Keely, Fáílte Ireland's Director of Regional Development.

Outdoor dining offers reassurance around safety, he added, and, together with new lighting, art and town trails, could provide the “interest and intrigue” to bring people back.

And the weather?

Research is focusing on “practical solutions”, Mr Keely said, with a focus on northern European cities “who would have the same challenges in terms of weather” Ireland.

Examples cited in a new Fáilte Ireland report on the future of food tourism include Copenhagen, which opened up public spaces like pavements to restaurants for free during the pandemic, and Melbourne, where an outdoor dining strategy will see parking, inner-city laneway and park spaces handed over.

The grants will be available in spring and administered as part of Fáilte Ireland's Destination Towns project, which includes 31 places ranging from Dublin's Docklands to Bundoran, Cashel and Carlow.

The headline announcement today was a €55m Tourism Business Continuity Scheme for those that have fallen outside the CRSS and other schemes, with individual grants of up to €200,000 available for the likes of caravan and camping providers and outdoor activity businesses such as kayaking, angling and bike tours.

Ms Martin announced the fund, predicting that 2021 would see the “beginning of recovery” for tourism, but that this would not happen overnight.

In less than a year, Covid-19 has seen the loss of €6bn in tourism revenue, Mr Kelly said, with businesses facing desperate challenges ranging from uncertainty to staff retention, stress and isolation.

“We have never had a total shutdown of the tourism industry,” said Jenny De Saulles, Fáilte Ireland's Head of Sector Development. “We estimate that employment fell by 180,000 across 2020.”

Businesses were urged to remain hopeful, however, with Mr Kelly pointing to evidence of “huge growth” in household savings in Ireland, and a significant pent-up demand to holiday.

“Keep discovering” is the perfect message for this year, he said.

Read More

Online Editors