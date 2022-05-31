| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We missed our €12k trip due to Dublin Airport chaos… we watched the plane take off without us’

Chaos: Brendan Kavanagh and Judith McNeice Expand

Close

Chaos: Brendan Kavanagh and Judith McNeice

Chaos: Brendan Kavanagh and Judith McNeice

Chaos: Brendan Kavanagh and Judith McNeice

Matt Fox

More travellers have described the chaotic scenes at Dublin Airport on Sunday as thousands experienced delays and missed flights.

One Co Antrim man said he had spent more than £10,000 on a big family holiday, but ended up having to go back home.

The Indo Daily: Terminal turmoil — What you need to know about Dublin Airport delays and how to beat the queues

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Related topics

More On Dublin Airport

Most Watched

Privacy