‘We missed our €12k trip due to Dublin Airport chaos… we watched the plane take off without us’

More travellers have described the chaotic scenes at Dublin Airport on Sunday as thousands experienced delays and missed flights.

One Co Antrim man said he had spent more than £10,000 on a big family holiday, but ended up having to go back home.

Passengers were forced to queue for hours outside both terminals from early on Sunday morning.

The Dublin Airport Authority said 50,000 people were expected to depart over the course of the day and “just over 100 delays” were experienced between 6.30am and 6.30pm.

With more than 100,000 due to pass through next weekend, the Dublin Airport Authority said it would review the crisis.

But there are fears the airport queues will be back heading into the busy June bank holiday with staff levels at just 70pc of where they were before the pandemic.

Carnlough man Brendan Kavanagh (50), a valeter driver, was part of a family of eight – four adults and four children – who were booked with Aer Lingus from Dublin to Barcelona on Saturday on the 6.45am flight to catch a cruise ship.

“We arrived at 2.30am and went to queue up at check-in thinking we would be first there only to see a very large queue already there,” he said

“When they opened check-in it took forever to get to the front of the queue, Then the girl took another 40 minutes to get us seen to.

“We then went straight to security and the queues where horrendous between check-in and security. It took four hours, after that we then got stuck in a lift for another 15 minutes when the doors wouldn’t open.

“After getting to our departure gate we watched the plane push back and take off without us.

“The whole airport was a joke. We then spent another two hours in another queue to see if they could do anything for us. But every flight was full. It was a waste of time.

“There were hundreds of people in the same situation.

“We spent three or four hours phoning around and looking on the internet to see if could get anything to Barcelona, but there was nothing. So in the end it was a drive home with four kids crying their eyes out. Trying to get an autistic child out of that airport was also a nightmare.”

He reckons he spent over £10,000 and is hoping his travel insurance will cover at least part of his losses. It was especially disappointing for the children.

He added: “The kids haven’t been away for years. One of my partner’s children has autism and has been talking about this trip for six months.

“I couldn’t get him out of the airport.”

Conor Quinn, from north Belfast, said his experience was “disastrous”. The father-of-four was travelling to Belgium for the funeral of a colleague. He was forced to queue for just under two-and-a-half hours outside the main terminal building.

He said: “Luckily, I made my flight only because it was delayed. Upon arriving to the airport, staff told me, ‘Join the queue, however rebook to a later flight while in it’. Luckily I wasn’t travelling with a family.”

Mr Quinn’s Ryanair flight to Brussels was due to depart at 11.25am and eventually left at 2.07pm.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Quinn said: “Exactly three hours from arrival to desk… Inside the airport, it’s nuts! It’s like a scene from a fun run… I’m one of the lucky ones today. So many families with young children missing flights and the start to their holidays.”

Upon leaving Brussels on Monday, he added: “I arrived at Brussels airport 10 minutes ago by train. I’ve already negotiated security and passport control, I’m in the departure lounge. An airport that hasn’t forgotten how to airport.”

North Belfast couple Ryan Burns and Andrea Bannon also experienced difficulty.

Arriving five hours early for a 7.45am flight to Athens, the couple found themselves delayed on the tarmac until 9.58am.

Mr Burns said: “People were late getting through security and they had to take their bags off.

“They wouldn’t let them onto the plane. It doesn’t make sense.”

Rachael Morrison, from Belfast, was travelling to Kaunas, Lithuania with Ryanair. Her flight was scheduled for 5pm departure, eventually leaving the airport at 6.32pm.

“The bad queues inside seemed to be for check in, but because I’d checked in online and just had hand luggage and could go straight to the security line.

“The airport was chaos though, there were so many people in departures. You couldn’t get a seat anywhere. I think I waited 40 minutes for a Burger King. I spoke to one of the staff at security and he said that he had started work at 4am that morning and the queues were already outside when he got there.”

“They changed the gate three times, everyone was having to walk up and down. My flight was at 5pm, by the time everyone boarded it was 5.30pm or so and we missed the take off slot, we sat on the tarmac for another hour,” she added.

In a statement, DAA said: “Dublin Airport experienced significant queues for airline check-in, bag drop and security screening on Sunday morning as 50,000 passengers were expected to depart over the day.

“Queuing outside both terminals was deployed in the early morning as part of Dublin Airport’s contingency plans for the increased numbers of passengers travelling.

“Due to these significant queues there were onset delays with aircraft departures throughout the day with just over 100 delays experienced between 6.30-18.30. Dublin Airport sincerely apologises for the obvious frustration and inconvenience this caused.”