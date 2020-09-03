'We have no refunds from Ryanair since last April' - Travel agents open up on pandemic struggles

TRAVEL agents are suffering profoundly in the pandemic, with six believed to have closed down and businesses struggling to keep going.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, travel agents highlighted their struggle as the pandemic wiped out their potential to sell holidays and thus maintain businesses.

Linda McNamara, from Ace Travel in Newcastle West, Limerick, said after 21 years working in the industry and enjoying success, staff had found themselves working two days a week and “having to claim the dole.”

“It’s humiliating and shouldn't have happened,” Ms McNamara said. “We can't take bookings in case a country is taken off the Green List.”

Tom Britton, from Marble City Travel in Kilkenny, said he was “reasonably confident” that the industry could see a recovery next spring due to improvements in testing and he held hope for a vaccine.

But currently, the main job agents are doing is trying to get refunds back for customers.

Ms McNamara stated: “We are in a terrible situation with Ryanair. We have no refunds from Ryanair since last April.”

Mr Britton told RTÉ the last refund he’d received from the airline for customers was on July 7.

“We have to, like a parrot, repeat the same information,” Mr Britton said. “We get a voucher a customer doesn't want.”

RTÉ reported that Ryanair didn’t respond to the claims and Independent.ie has requested a comment.

Ms McNamara said last Monday she’d had to make a “tough decision” by placing herself and one of her award-winning staff members on a two day week.

And the situation was now critical, according to Pat Dawson, from Dawson Travel in Cork.

“We are running out of money and the Government are aware of this, from the Taoiseach down,” Mr Dawson said.

