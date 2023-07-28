‘We don’t follow trends, we set them’ – Ireland’s new treetop thrills defy July washout

It’s been a wet month, but new adventures may help to boost staycation business

Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick and Dennis Brennan, Chairman of Kilkenny Leader Partnership, cut the ribbon at Castlecomer Discovery Park's Skywalk Challenge. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Tackling the new course at Killary Adventure Centre

“Stand still and you are history,” says Ciara Young.

That’s always been the philosophy at Killary Adventure Company, its director says, and it remains so through a wet July in a sector battered by high insurance costs and a shortage of tourist rooms.

This weekend, the Connemara activity centre unveils a new, €300,000 aerial adventure circuit.

Visitors harnessing up and clipping into the Killary Fjord Aerial Park (age 10+, 1.3m height restriction) can navigate several routes and 10 zip lines through the native woodland canopies.

“A head for heights and a sense of adventure are required for the Killary Fjord Aerial Park, but rest assured, hours of fun await,” Young says.

The new activity, priced from €29pp, joins a deck of more than 25 activities by the famous fjord, from gorge-walking to a 20m free fall on its Giant Swing.

Despite business and weather challenges, Ireland’s outdoor activities continue to expand colourfully, from a new velo rail in Co Mayo to the development of Wildlands in Co Galway and Emerald Park’s €22m plans for two new rollercoasters next year.

In Co Kilkenny, Castlecomer Discovery Park has unveiled a €500,000 Skywalk Challenge – a new high ropes course set up to 11m above ground.

Visitors (aged 7+; 1.2m height restriction) can navigate over 40 games and zip lines on three levels from €25pp.

The Skywalk Challenge also includes a new free-fall element – described as an 11m “mini bungee jump” – and an upgraded climbing wall.

“It’s hugely important for adventure parks to keep innovating and opening new attractions; customers are looking for something fresh and exciting,” says the non-profit park’s director, Kathy Purcell.

"The rainy July has definitely affected our visitor numbers and income for the period, which will be down on last year.”

And she describes insurance costs that now constitute 10pc of its turnover as “a massive issue”.

“It’s not just a huge cost, but the lack of competition in the market makes renewal a challenge also,” says Ms Purcell.

“If this issue isn’t addressed in a meaningful way, we risk many operators closing which is obviously not good for tourism in Ireland.”

Get your kicks in Kilkenny - Castlecomer Discovery Park unveils new Skywalk Challenge

The €800,000 investment in new adventures at Castlecomer and Connemara comes as the CSO’s latest household travel survey showed domestic overnight trips by Irish residents rose by 11pc in the first quarter of this year, compared with the same period last year.

The number of nights spent in Irish hotels by Irish residents was up 17pc in the same period, although the Irish Hotels Federation is unable to say whether European heatwaves have boosted summer bookings.

“While it’s too early to tell what impact the heatwaves in Europe will have on staycations in Ireland, we are hearing from members that some parts of the country are experiencing an uplift in tourism this summer compared to last year,” it said.

“There is still good availability around the country, and we would encourage people looking to holiday at home to contact hotels directly to find out about special offers and get the best value.”

Limerick-based hotel tech provider allora.ai said its data, taken from 225 hotels around Ireland, shows that last-minute staycation bookings at four- and five-star hotels has risen 14pc in the past week.

However, Original Irish Hotels, a collection of over 50 owner-run hotels in Ireland, said it had not seen any change in booking levels in the last week or two.

“We are, however, hopefully for a strong shoulder season due to the value available around the country for leisure breaks in autumn,” its marketing director, Roisín Wallace, said.

Whatever happens, Killary Adventure Company and Castlecomer Discovery Park aren’t hanging around.

“As a not-for-profit social enterprise with limited marketing budgets, we have always had to be innovative in order to attract people to Castlecomer, a small rural town in Kilkenny,” Kathy Purcell says.

“Adventure is ingrained in our DNA,” adds Ciara Young. “We don’t follow the trends, we set them.”

For more, see killaryadventure.com and discoverypark.ie.