Visits to Ireland could be ‘a treat after difficult lockdown’, tourism research shows 

Magnificent wonders on our doorstep ... the majesty of the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare

Much of the planet is on pause, but holidaymakers still dream of future trips and the island of Ireland remains in their plans, according to new research carried out for Tourism Ireland.

Summer 2021 is most commonly seen as “the next window to take a break” in Europe, the surveys show, with “personal indulgence” and “a treat after the difficult lockdown” among the driving motivations for future holidays.

Ireland is considered “one of the most comfortable destinations for a short break or holiday during social distancing” the research found – though levels of comfort with holidays have fallen compared to its surveys this summer.

RedC Research polled potential visitors in the US, Great Britain, Germany and France in November, as second waves of coronavirus were spreading in Europe and before positive news about vaccines.

"I am confident that there will be an improvement in the sentiment among respondents in our next wave of research,” commented Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons.

The marketing body has been tracking consumer sentiment throughout the pandemic, with regular surveys aimed at understanding “what overseas consumers are thinking and how their mindset is changing, as we move through the crisis”, he said.

The findings will shape its promotional activity as tourism recovers. “It will help us identify when consumers are ready to consider holidaying again and which of our markets offer us the best prospects,” Gibbons explained.

Ireland will soon enter its third week as an ‘orange’ region on the EU’s ‘traffic light’ system for travel, and private Covid-19 testing is available at major airports. Reasons for hope also include a possible “Biden bounce”, thanks to the US President-elect’s pride in his Irish heritage, and Ireland’s global image as a green, safe, reputable destination.

Safety, space and nature are key themes surfacing again and again in global travel surveys. Recent TripAdvisor research found 65pc of consumers said avoiding crowded places was more important post-pandemic , for example.

However, travel remains at a trickle and end-of-year statistics will show stunning falls (Dublin Airport alone has recorded 21.4m fewer passengers to the end of October) .

Covid will leave a legacy of other problems too, including a growing crisis in staff retention as skilled employees leave hospitality businesses on hiatus for other sectors.

When it comes to booking and planning future trips, Tourism Ireland says, word of mouth, official government sources, price comparison sites and travel agent websites are expected to be among the most influential resources.

Bookings for 2021 are likely to be last-minute, its research found, with travel planning still so uncertain. But some factors can help, it adds.

"Lower rates of Covid -19 and a vaccine are the most influential factors to encourage travel in the coming months, but clear comprehensive insurance, high-quality available healthcare and testing also play a role.”





Online Editors