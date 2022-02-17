| 3.7°C Dublin

Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for space flights – a trip will cost you almost €400,000

The company plans to have its first 1,000 customers on board later this year

VSS Unity glides home from a supersonic flight (file photo) Expand
Billionaire Richard Branson on board Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space in 2021. Expand

Close

VSS Unity glides home from a supersonic flight (file photo)

VSS Unity glides home from a supersonic flight (file photo)

Billionaire Richard Branson on board Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space in 2021.

Billionaire Richard Branson on board Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space in 2021.

/

VSS Unity glides home from a supersonic flight (file photo)

Chavi Mehta

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N said this week that it is re-opening ticket sales for upcoming space travel to the general public from February 16.

The tickets are priced at $450,000 each (€396,000), including an initial deposit of $150,000 (€132,000).

"We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year," Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

Billionaire Richard Branson on board Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space in 2021. Expand

Close

Billionaire Richard Branson on board Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space in 2021.

Billionaire Richard Branson on board Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space in 2021.

Billionaire Richard Branson on board Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space in 2021.

Read More

Shares of Virgin Galactic have fallen 66pc since October, when the company delayed its commercial space travel service to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The latest announcement driving its shares more than 10pc higher in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Spaceflight reservations include access to the Future Astronaut community, which will provide members access to events, trips and space-readiness activities before their trip.

A handful of companies including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin are striving to make space tourism a reality, and some have already launched civilian missions.

Travel insider Newsletter

Considering where to go as the world opens up? Indulge your inner traveller with our free newsletter every Wednesday.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy