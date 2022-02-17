Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for space flights – a trip will cost you almost €400,000

Billionaire Richard Branson on board Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space in 2021.

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N said this week that it is re-opening ticket sales for upcoming space travel to the general public from February 16.

The tickets are priced at $450,000 each (€396,000), including an initial deposit of $150,000 (€132,000).

"We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year," Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

Expand Close Billionaire Richard Branson on board Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space in 2021. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Billionaire Richard Branson on board Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space in 2021.

Read More

Shares of Virgin Galactic have fallen 66pc since October, when the company delayed its commercial space travel service to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The latest announcement driving its shares more than 10pc higher in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Spaceflight reservations include access to the Future Astronaut community, which will provide members access to events, trips and space-readiness activities before their trip.

A handful of companies including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin are striving to make space tourism a reality, and some have already launched civilian missions.