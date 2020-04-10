Usit 'not in a position' to refund J1 students due to insolvency

Students who have paid hundreds of euro towards the J1 programme will not be refunded (stock photo)

J1 students will not be receiving refunds from travel company Usit after it went into provisional liquidation.

In a statement on its website, Usit said: "Unfortunately, due to the insolvency of USIT, the joint provisional liquidators are not in a position to pay any refunds to any category of customer or client."

The company said customer refunds "may rank as unsecured claims in the liquidation"

Kinlay Group, the company behind Usit, informed staff in late March of the "difficult decision" to have liquidators appointed.

The company said as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, "and having explored all other possible alternatives", it was left with no option but to appoint the liquidators.

Usit employed 76 people between its head office in Dublin and regional offices in Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Since the 60s, Usit has afforded Irish students the opportunity to work abroad in cities in the United States and Canada.

The popular programme has been impacted by the spread of Covid-19.

Ciara Ryan, a student at Waterford Institute of Technology, had booked to travel to New York for the summer.

She had paid €1,000 towards her accommodation in Manhattan and her €300 deposit to Usit.

"Nobody is in a position to lose out on so much money at the minute, especially not college students working two days a week who have put every cent of their wages into this," she said.

