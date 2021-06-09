US State Department lowers travel alerts for dozens of countries, but says 'Do Not Travel' to Ireland

A month and a half after warning Americans not to travel to most of the world, the US State Department is easing travel advisories for dozens of countries - at least a little.

The department on Tuesday said it was taking 58 countries and territories out of the Level 4, or "Do Not Travel," category and designating them as Level 3, or "Reconsider Travel," destinations.

Another 27 places were moved to the first two levels, where travellers are urged to exercise increased caution or exercise normal precautions.

Among the countries no longer in the "Do Not Travel" bucket: Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Switzerland, Canada and Mexico.

Ireland, however, remains at 'Do Not Travel', the highest alert level.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Ireland due to Covid-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country," the State Department's country advice states.

In addition, it notes: "There are restrictions in place affecting US citizen entry into Ireland".

Tuesday's shuffling was prompted by changes to travel health notices by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said it updated the primary and secondary criteria that it uses in determining those notice levels "to better differentiate countries with severe outbreak situations from countries with sustained, but controlled, Covid-19 spread."

As a result, 62 destinations were recategorised from the highest warning level to the second-highest.

For those countries in the second-highest level, the CDC says that unvaccinated travellers should avoid nonessential travel and that anyone visiting should be fully vaccinated.

Another 15 destinations were moved to the moderate level, and 34 were placed in the low Covid-19 level.

The only European country for which US travellers are advised to 'Exercise Normal Precautions' (Level 1) is Malta, where over 70pc of adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Malta recently declared itself the first country in Europe to reach so-called "herd immunity". It is one of the few countries currently ranking as 'green' on the ECDC's 'traffic light' map for travel.

The US State Department uses the CDC's notices to determine its own travel advisories.

But, the department said, it considers other factors including coronavirus-related travel restrictions, crime and terrorism. That means its advisories won't always line up with the CDC's.

"The Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," it said in a statement. "As conditions evolve, we regularly update our advice to US travellers."

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile

© Washington Post